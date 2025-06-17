Amazfit unveils Active 2 Square smartwatch with 160 sports modes: Details

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Priced at $150, the Amazfit Active 2 Square features a square AMOLED display, advanced health sensors, 10-day battery life and offline maps with turn-by-turn navigation

Chinese wearable brand Amazfit has launched the Active 2 Square smartwatch, a square-faced version of its recently introduced Active 2 model. Designed for users who prefer a geometric aesthetic, the smartwatch retains the same specifications as its round counterpart while offering a distinct visual identity. It is available with a black strap and an additional red strap.

Amazfit Active 2 Square: Price and availability

The Amazfit Active 2 Square is priced at $149.99. It is limited to the US and is available via the company's official website and Amazon.  
 

Amazfit Active 2 Square: Details

The smartwatch features a 1.75-inch sapphire glass AMOLED display housed in a stainless-steel frame, delivering a peak brightness of 2,000 nits for clear visibility in bright conditions. Its square form factor offers a wider viewing area and easier access to messages, health data, and fitness metrics. 
It is equipped with the BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor for improved biometric signal detection, PulsePrecision algorithm for enhanced heart rate tracking, and RestoreIQ for sleep monitoring. The smartwatch also includes a barometer, ambient light sensor, and a new skiing mode. Users can interact with the watch using Zepp Flow voice commands to manage settings or calendars. Android users can reply to messages using a keyboard or speech-to-text. Battery life is rated up to 10 days. 

Fitness and wellness features

  • Dynamic fitness modes: Offers over 160 sports modes, including HYROX Race Mode, smart strength training with automatic rep counting, and new winter sport options like skiing.
  • Offline maps with turn-by-turn guidance: Enables navigation through preloaded maps and routes with live direction support.
  • Female wellness: The Wild.AI mini app provides personalised insights based on menstrual and hormonal cycles.
  • Zepp Coach: Offers custom training and running plans for users across fitness levels.
  • Advanced health insights: Includes daily Readiness Score, mental and physical recovery metrics, and HRV-based recovery analysis.

