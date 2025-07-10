Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Check India pricing, specs; watch hands-on video

Available Colours: Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jet Black, and Mint (exclusive on Samsung’s website)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Highlights

4.1-inch edge-to-edge FlexWindow: The largest in the Flip series, the Super AMOLED cover display supports 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster for improved outdoor readability.

6.9-inch main display: A Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz refresh rate enables smooth scrolling and gaming.

The Z Flip 7 weighs 188g, measures 6.5mm when unfolded, and 13.7mm when folded. Samsung has refined the Armor FlexHinge for a thinner fold and claims enhanced durability with a restructured design and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

AI features and Samsung DeX

The Flip 7 is the first in the series to support Samsung DeX, enabling a desktop-like experience by connecting the phone to a monitor or display.