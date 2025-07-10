Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Check India pricing, specs; watch hands-on video

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Price and availability
- 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,09,999
- 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,21,999
Availability: Pre-bookings open; general availability begins July 25
- Search with voice from the FlexWindow
- Use Gemini Live for real-time interactions
- Access Now Bar and Now Brief for contextual suggestions
- Take selfies with real-time filters and zoom slider
- Use dual preview and portrait studio effects
- Rear camera: 50MP (OIS, AF) + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 10MP
- Processor: Exynos 2500, Samsung’s in-house silicon
- Battery: 4,300mAh – the largest in any Galaxy Z Flip, with claims of up to 31 hours of video playback
- Main display: 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate
- Cover screen: 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Exynos 2500
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 10MP
- Battery: 4,300mAh
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48 rating
- OS: Android 16-based One UI 8
- Weight: 188g
- Thickness: 6.5mm (unfolded)
