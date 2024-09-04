Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs, more
The Samsung Galaxy A06 is powered by MediaTek Hello G85 chipset and packs a 5,000 mAh battery and a 50 MP main camera. The smartphone is available for purchase on Samsung India websitePrakruti Mishra New Delhi
Samsung launched the Galaxy A06 entry segment smartphone in India on September 4th. Being the latest addition to the “A” series by the brand, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Hello G85 chipset and packs a 5,000 mAh battery.
Similar to its predecessor Samsung Galaxy A05, the smartphone features a pinstriped finish. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone was launched in Vietnam last month. Here are more details:
Samsung Galaxy A06: Price and variants
4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs. 9,999
4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs. 11,499
Colours: Black, Gold, Light blue
The smartphone is available for purchase on Samsung India website.
Samsung Galaxy A06: Details
The Samsung Galaxy A06 features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14 based One UI 6.1. Samsung has confirmed 2 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.
For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A06 features a dual rear camera including a 50 megapixel primary sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. An 8 megapixel front camera is also offered for selfies and video calls.
The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. Charger is not included in the box. Connectivity options include dual 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3. The device also features a 3.5 mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy A06: Specifications
Display: 6.7-inch, HD+ LCD screen, 60Hz
Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
RAM: 4GB
Storage: up to 128GB
Rear camera: 50MP+ 2MP depth sensor
Front camera: 8MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging: 25W wired
OS: Android 14 based One UI 6.1