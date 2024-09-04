Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs, more

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is powered by MediaTek Hello G85 chipset and packs a 5,000 mAh battery and a 50 MP main camera. The smartphone is available for purchase on Samsung India website

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Samsung launched the Galaxy A06 entry segment smartphone in India on September 4th. Being the latest addition to the “A” series by the brand, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Hello G85 chipset and packs a 5,000 mAh battery. 


Similar to its predecessor Samsung Galaxy A05, the smartphone features a pinstriped finish. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone was launched in Vietnam last month. Here are more details:

Samsung Galaxy A06: Price and variants


4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs. 9,999

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs. 11,499

Colours: Black, Gold, Light blue


The smartphone is available for purchase on Samsung India website.




Samsung Galaxy A06: Details 


The Samsung Galaxy A06 features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14 based One UI 6.1. Samsung has confirmed 2 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.


For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A06 features a dual rear camera including a 50 megapixel primary sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. An 8 megapixel front camera is also offered for selfies and video calls. 


The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. Charger is not included in the box. Connectivity options include dual 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3. The device also features a 3.5 mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. 


Samsung Galaxy A06: Specifications


Display: 6.7-inch, HD+ LCD screen, 60Hz 


Processor: MediaTek Helio G85


RAM: 4GB 


Storage: up to 128GB


Rear camera: 50MP+ 2MP depth sensor


Front camera: 8MP


Battery: 5000mAh


Charging: 25W wired


OS: Android 14 based One UI 6.1
First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

