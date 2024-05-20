Amazfit launches BIP 5 Unity smartwatch in India at Rs 6,999: Details here

China’s health-and-fitness wearable maker Amazfit on May 20 launched the BIP 5 Unity smartwatch in India. The smartwatch boosts a health-centric operating system, called Zepp OS 3.0, which accompanies an AI-powered personal wellness assistant Zepp Aura.

Amazfit said the AI-powered assistant can provide health reports, soundscapes, and insights into sleeping patterns. Moreover, the company stated, the watch comes with a smart recognition feature with over 120 sports modes and 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring capabilities.

The Amazfit BIP 5 Unity has a 1.91-inch display, encased in a stainless steel frame. The watch is offered in Grey, Charcoal and Pink colours and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. As for the sensors, there is accelerometer, heart rate, and 3-axis motion sensors.

Other features include calendar reminders, sedentary reminders, call notifications, and smartphone apps notification. Amazfit rated the watch for up to 12 days’ battery life. The watch supports fast charging, said the company.

The smartwatch is available for purchase on Amazon India and Amazfit India’s official website.

For context, the Zepp OS 3.0 on the BIP 5 Unity smartwatch is not the company’s latest. It is the Zepp OS 3.5, which is available only on Balance and Active smartwatches from Amazfit. The Zepp OS 3.5 brings enhanced sports modes, offline maps, and an expanded mini app ecosystem. Some of these features, however, are available with Zepp OS 3.0.

Amazfit has not confirmed if the Zepp OS 3.5 will be available for the BIP 5 Unity smartwatch. It has confirmed the Zepp OS 3.5 update for the Amazfit Cheetah series, Amazfit Falcon, and Amazfit T-Rex Ultra.