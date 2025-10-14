Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo X300 and X300 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 unveiled: Details here

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 unveiled: Details here

The Vivo X300 series debuts in China with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, and Zeiss-powered triple cameras on both models

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300
Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched the Vivo X300 series in China, comprising the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro. The devices are powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9500 chipset and run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out-of-the-box. To get users through the day, the Vivo X300 boasts a 6,040mAh battery and the Vivo X300 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery. At the moment, the India launch date of the series remains under wraps.

Vivo X300 Pro: Details

The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800×1260 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone runs on OriginOS 6.
 
For photography, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss, comprising a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, also with OIS. On the front, it houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.
 
The Vivo X300 Pro is backed by a 6,510mAh battery supporting 90W flash charging and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78 inch AMOLED display, 2800×1260 resolution, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nit peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
  • OS: OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 50MP main camera with OIS + 50MP wide-angle camera + 200MP periscope camera with OIS
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6510mAh
  • Charging: 90W flash charging, 40W wireless charging
  • Durability: IP68 + IP69
  • Thickness: 7.99mm
  • Weight: 226g

Vivo X300: Details

The Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640×1216 pixels and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and is available in two RAM variants — 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5X — along with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB based on UFS 4.1 technology. The smartphone runs on Vivo’s OriginOS 6 interface.
 
In terms of cameras, the Vivo X300 comes equipped with a triple rear setup co-engineered with Zeiss, comprising a 200MP super main camera, a 50MP APO super telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the device houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.
 
Powering the device is a 6,040mAh battery that supports 90W flash charging and 40W wireless charging for quick and convenient power top-ups.

Vivo X300: Specifications

  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED display, 2640 x 1216 resolution, HDR 10+, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
  • OS: OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 200MP Zeiss super main camera + 50MP Zeiss APO super telephoto + 50MP Zeiss super field of view ultra-wide angle
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6040mAh
  • Charging: 90W flash charging, 40W wireless charging
  • Durability: IP69 + IP68
  • Thickness: 7.95mm
  • Weight: 190g

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung launches Galaxy M17 5G smartphone starting at Rs 12499: Check specs

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones limited edition launched: Price, what's new

JBL Tour One M3 rivals Sony, Sennheiser in premium headphones market: Price

Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones with focus on hi-res audio launched: Details

HMD launches Touch 4G 'Hybrid Phone' in India at Rs 3,999: What it offers

Topics :VivoChinese smartphonesChinese smartphone

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story