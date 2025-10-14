Vivo X300 and X300 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 unveiled: Details here

The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800×1260 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone runs on OriginOS 6.

For photography, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss, comprising a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, also with OIS. On the front, it houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo X300 Pro is backed by a 6,510mAh battery supporting 90W flash charging and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78 inch AMOLED display, 2800×1260 resolution, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nit peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1

OS: OriginOS 6

Rear camera: 50MP main camera with OIS + 50MP wide-angle camera + 200MP periscope camera with OIS

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6510mAh

Charging: 90W flash charging, 40W wireless charging

Durability: IP68 + IP69

Thickness: 7.99mm

Weight: 226g

Vivo X300: Details

The Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640×1216 pixels and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and is available in two RAM variants — 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5X — along with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB based on UFS 4.1 technology. The smartphone runs on Vivo’s OriginOS 6 interface.