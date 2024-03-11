Apple MacBook Air with M3 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, and more

Apple’s MacBook Air with M3 is now available for purchase in India. Launched on March 4, the MacBook Air with M3 is offered in 13-inch and 15-inch display options. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 114,900, and the 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 134,900. Both display options are offered in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colour options.

MacBook Air with M3 - 13-inch: Price

8GB unified memory + 512GB storage: Rs 1,34,900

16GB unified memory + 512GB storage: Rs 1,54,900

MacBook Air with M3 - 15-inch: Price

8GB unified memory + 512GB storage: Rs 1,54,900

16GB unified memory + 512GB storage: Rs 1,74,900

Apple MacBook Air with M3: Offers

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch display options are available on Apple’s website with a bank discount of Rs 8,000 on HDFC bank credit cards. Customers can also opt for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of 3 or 6 months on select bank cards.

Apple MacBook Air with M3: What is new

Apple said the MacBook Air with M3 chip offers 60 per cent faster performance than the model with the M1 chip. With a 16-core Neural Engine on the M3, the MacBook Air is said to run optimised AI models, including large language models (LLMs) and diffusion models for image generation locally.

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models feature thin and lightweight design, offering up to 18 hours of battery life. Additionally, the new MacBook Air models with M3 features Liquid Retina displays and 2x faster internet connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E. Both the models come with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array, and enhanced voice clarity on audio and video calls. The MacBook Air with M3 features a sound system with support for Spatial Audio along with Dolby Atmos.