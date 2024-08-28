Apple-owned Beats enters India with Solo Buds, Solo 4, and Pill launch

Apple -owned audio brand Beats has launched three audio devices in India, including the Beats Solo Buds wireless earphones, Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones, and Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker. These new devices are now available for pre-orders on Apple’s website, with general availability starting on September 4.

“Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4, and Beats Pill deliver remarkable sound performance, battery life, and dual compatibility for both Apple and Android devices,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We are thrilled to be bringing our latest premium product offerings to India, a country with such a rich culture and diversity driven by the youth." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Beats Solo Buds: Details

The Beats Solo Buds come in the smallest case the company has ever made. The earbuds feature an ergonomic design with nozzles and laser-cut vents to improve audio performance while ensuring a comfortable wearing experience. Each earbud has a dual-layer transducer, which the company claims reduces micro-distortions.

For calls, the earbuds are equipped with custom-made microphones that are powered by advanced noise-learning algorithms. The company claims 18 hours of playback time on a single charge, along with quick charge functionality. Other notable features include one-touch pairing, Find My and Find My Device support, and more.

Beats Solo Buds: Rs 6,900

Colours: Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, Transparent Red

Beats Solo 4: Details

The Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones offer a lightweight construction, weighing 217g. The headphones feature a flex-grip headband and durable yet plush on-ear cushions for comfort. They are equipped with 40mm transducers that reduce latency and distortion, delivering high-fidelity acoustics. The headphones also support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

The microphones on the Beats Solo 4 are powered by an intelligent noise-learning algorithm to ensure a high-quality calling experience. The company claims up to 50 hours of battery life, with a quick charge function that provides five hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

Beats Solo 4: Rs 22,900

Colours: Matte Black, Slate Blue, Cloud Pink

Beats Pill: Details

For the Beats Pill wireless portable speaker, the company has re-engineered the woofer and introduced radial ribbing to offer upgraded acoustics, room-filling sound, and enhanced bass. The speakers are designed with a 20-degree upward tilt for better on-axis sound projection, minimising sound reflection. Users can pair two Beats Pill speakers in Amplify or Stereo modes.

Beats also stated that the speakers are 10 per cent lighter than their predecessor and come with a removable lanyard cable and a soft-grip silicone backing. The speakers are rated IP67 for resistance against dust and water ingress. The company claims 24-hour battery life, with up to 2 hours of music playback from a quick 10-minute charge.

Beats Pill: Rs 16,900

Colours: Matte Black, Statement Red, Champagne Gold