Moto g45 5G budget phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Motorola ’s budget 5G smartphone, Moto g45 5G, is now available for purchase in India. Launched on August 21, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and features a vegan leather finish on the back, available in three Pantone-curated colours: Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta.

Moto g45 5G: Price and variants

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999

Moto g45 5G: Availability and offers

The Moto g45 5G smartphone can be purchased from Motorola official website and the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Introductory offers include a Rs 1,000 discount from Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank customers on credit card and credit card equated monthly instalment (EMI) transactions.

Moto g45 5G: Details

The Moto g45 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is equipped with a stereo speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos surround sound for surround sound audio experience.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W wired charging. For photography, the Moto g45 5G sports a 50MP primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera.

Moto g45 5G: Specifications