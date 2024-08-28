Moto g45 5G budget phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details
Priced at Rs 10,999 onwards, the Moto g45 5G smartphone is now available on Motorola's website and e-commerce platform FlipkartHarsh Shivam New Delhi
’s budget 5G smartphone, Moto g45 5G, is now available for purchase in India. Launched on August 21, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and features a vegan leather finish on the back, available in three Pantone-curated colours: Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta.
Moto g45 5G: Price and variants
4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999
Moto g45 5G: Availability and offers
The Moto g45 5G smartphone can be purchased from Motorola official website and the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Introductory offers include a Rs 1,000 discount from Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank customers on credit card and credit card equated monthly instalment (EMI) transactions.
Moto g45 5G: Details
The Moto g45 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is equipped with a stereo speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos surround sound for surround sound audio experience.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W wired charging. For photography, the Moto g45 5G sports a 50MP primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera.
Moto g45 5G: Specifications
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- RAM: 4GB and 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Display: 6.5-inch LCD display, HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Audio: Dolby Atmos
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth sensor
- Front camera: 16MP
- OS: Android 14-based HelloUI
- Battery: 5000mAh