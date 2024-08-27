Vivo T3 Pro 5G, powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, launched: Check price, specs

China’s Vivo has launched the T3 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The latest addition to the T-series, the Vivo T3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and features a 5,500mAh battery. Vivo has touted the smartphone as the “brightest, slimmest, and fastest curved phone” in its segment. Additionally, Vivo said the phone’s screen is protected by Schott Xensation Glass and includes Wet Touch Technology, allowing for touch response even with wet hands.

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999

Colours: Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green

The smartphone will be available for purchase from September 3 at 12 pm on Vivo India’s e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores. Introductory offers include a Rs 3,000 discount on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. A no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan for up to six months and a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus are also offered as part of introductory offers.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Details

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and features a 6.76-inch 3D AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. Vivo said the display on the phone boasts a 2000Hz touch sampling rate for smoother gaming experience. The phone supports 80W charging and has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

For photography, the T3 Pro features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens of a 120-degree field-of-view. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor. Imaging features include support for 4K video recording with Hybrid Image Stabilisation (OIS+EIS). For portrait photography, it includes 2x zoom capability.

The Vivo T3 Pro runs on Android 14 with FunTouch OS 14 and includes 8GB of RAM, with an additional 8GB extended RAM, and up to 256GB of expandable internal storage.

In terms of audio, the smartphone features dual stereo speakers and is Hi-Res Audio certified. It also offers artificial intelligence features such as AI Photo Erase and AI Erase.

Vivo T3 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.76-inch 3D AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX882) OIS + 8MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,500 mAh

Charging: 80W

OS: Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14