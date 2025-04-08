Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola hints at entry into laptop market in India with new teaser: Report

Motorola hints at entry into laptop market in India with new teaser: Report

Motorola-branded laptops could share some specifications with existing devices from its parent company Lenovo

Motorola

Motorola (Image: Motorola)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is reportedly preparing to expand its product line up in India with the debut of the laptop series. As per a report by 91Mobiles, the company has confirmed the launch of new laptops through a teaser image on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. However, Motorola has not confirmed any specific details about its upcoming products, including the launch schedule. 

Motorola laptops: What to expect

 
The preview image, that has reportedly been published on Flipkart, shows the Motorola logo, outline of the laptop alongside the tagline “A BOLD NEW WORLD OF LAPTOPS. UNVEILING SOON.”
 
 
Motorola's parent, Lenovo, already offers a vast range of laptops like ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion series in the country. Hence, there is a possibility that the anticipated Motorola laptops will share some specifications with an existing Lenovo laptop. Additionally, 91Mobiles stated that Motorola will likely partner with Dixon, the production partner of Lenovo, to make its laptops for the region.
 
In an interview with the Indian Express, Lenovo recently confirmed plans for introducing entry-level AI PCs in India. Motorola branded laptops could serve that purpose for the company.  ALSO READ | Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with AI features launched in India: Check price, specs
 
This will not be the first time Motorola has made a laptop under its name. During the mid 2000s, Motorola launched the ML900 (HK1337A) rugged laptop with MIL-STD 810F durability standards. It featured a 13.3-inch XGA touch display, was powered by Intel Pentium M coupled with 1GB RAM, and 80GB HDD storage. Later, in 2011, Motorola also introduced a Lapdock accessory for its Motorola Atrix 4G smartphone, with a laptop-like screen and keyboard.

More From This Section

Amazon Nova Reel (Amazon)

Nova Reel AI by Amazon now generates 2-min videos using text, image inputs

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will prevent exporting chats, saving media automatically

Amazon

Soon, Amazon will allow full refunds on Prime membership cancellations

Google AI Mode

Google adds multimodal search to AI mode, rolls out image-based search

Share screen with Gemini Live on a Pixel 9 series smartphone (Screenshots)

Google Gemini Live update brings screen, camera awareness to these phones

Topics : Motorola Lenovo Motorola India Laptops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon