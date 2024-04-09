Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola Edge 50 Pro goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 31,999 onwards, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is available for purchase at an introductory price - inclusive of all offers - starting at Rs 27,999

Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 12:18 PM IST
Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system-on-chip, the smartphone  boasts segment leading features and design. The smartphone boasts AI-powered features for imaging and is offered in Pantone validated colour options- Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty and Moonlight Pearl.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Price and options

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Availability and introductory offers

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone is now available online on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The company is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 for a limited period. Additionally customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deal. Customers who do not wish to exchange their device can avail a discount of up to Rs 2,250 on HDFC bank cards.

There is also an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to nine months.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Specifications

  • Display:  6.7-inch 3D curved pOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness, HDR10+
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary, 13MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 4,500mAh
  • Charging: 125W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Hello UI based on Android 14
  • Protection: IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

