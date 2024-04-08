Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy M55, M15 goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here

Samsung Galaxy M55, M15 goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here

The Samsung Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15 are priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 12,999 onwards, respectively

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 4:14 PM IST
Samsung on April 8 launched the Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15 smartphones in India. Both the 5G smartphone are now available for purchase with introductory offers, which are listed below. The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G smartphone is offered in Light Green and Denim Black colours, and the Galaxy M15 in Celestine Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz colours.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Variants and pricing

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 26,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Variants and pricing

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,499

Samsung Galaxy M55 and M15: Availability and introductory offers

Both the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G smartphones are now available on Samsung’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, customers purchasing the Galaxy M55 5G smartphone online can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. On retail store, the discount is applicable only on HDFC bank cards. Alternatively, the company is offering a bonus of Rs 2,000 on top of trade-in value in exchange deals.

For the Galaxy M15 5G smartphone, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC bank cards or can opt for a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus on exchanging pre-owned smartphone for the Galaxy M15 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor:  Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh battery
  • OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
  • Weight: 180g
  • Thickness: 7.8mm

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh battery
  • OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
  • Weight: 217g
  • Thickness: 9.3mm

