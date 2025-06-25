Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple iCloud back online after hours long outage hits Mail, Photos and more

Apple iCloud back online after hours long outage hits Mail, Photos and more

Apple has resolved a temporary outage that disrupted key iCloud services including Mail, Photos, Find My, and file access for several users globally

Apple System Status page

Apple System Status page

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple users experienced a widespread iCloud outage during the early hours of June 25, affecting a range of services including Photos, Find My, iCloud Mail, Web Apps and others. According to Apple’s system status page, the disruption began around 12 am IST and was resolved by 4:30 am. The company has since confirmed that all iCloud-based services are now operational worldwide.
 
Outage-tracking platform Downdetector recorded a sharp spike in reported issues around 1 am IST. Of these, 50 per cent of user reports were related to problems accessing iCloud Mail, while 44 per cent cited issues with retrieving files from iCloud Drive. An additional 6 per cent noted difficulties signing in to their iCloud accounts.
 
Several users also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to report the disruption. Some encountered error messages such as “There was a problem loading this content” when attempting to access files on Drive. Others said they were unable to sign into iCloud via the web or native apps, despite Apple’s status page showing all services as functional at the time.

Apple has not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the outage but has updated its system status dashboard to confirm that all affected services are now fully restored. 

Apple iCloud outage: Affected services

According to Apple, the following services experienced disruptions and are now back online:
  • iCloud Mail
  • iCloud web apps
  • iWork for iCloud
  • iCloud Account and Sign In
  • iCloud Calendar
  • iCloud Contacts
  • iCloud Storage Upgrades 
  • Photos
  • Find My

Topics : Apple Apple icloud iPhone Technology

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

