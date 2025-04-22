Amazfit launches Active 2 smartwatch with advanced health monitoring: Price

Chinese smart wearable brand Amazfit has expanded its Active series with the launch of the Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch in India. The smartwatch was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) in January and is said to be aimed at users who require health tracking features in a premium designed smartwatch.

Amazfit Active 2: Price and variants

The new Amazfit Active 2 is offered in two versions-

Standard version: Rs 21,999

Premium version: Rs 24,999

The Premium version comes equipped with both a leather black strap and a red silicone strap, along with a sapphire glass screen. The Standard version, on the other hand, features a black sports-style silicone strap.

Amazfit Active 2: Availability and offers

The company said that the Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch is now available at a limited period launch price of Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 for the Standard and Premium versions respectively. The smartwatch can be purchased through e-commerce platform Amazon and across leading retail outlets including Reliance, Helios, and more.

Amazfit Active 2: Details

The Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, which the company said ensures visibility even under direct sunlight. Regarding health tracking, the smartwatch comes equipped with a BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor which the company said picks up a great range of biometric signals for enhanced precision in health monitoring and measurement.

The smartwatch comes with PulsePrecision algorithm for enhanced heart rate tracking accuracy, and RestoreIQ algorithm for sleep monitoring. The smartwatch also offers a daily Readiness score that Amazfit said summarises mental and physical recovery and provides actionable insights. Other notable inclusions are personalised wellness insights for women, and over 160 built-in sports modes. Among the sports mode, there is also a smart Strength Training mode that can auto-detect specific exercises and intelligently count reps, sets, and rest time.

Beyond health and fitness monitoring, the smartwatch offers several utility functions such as offline navigation supported by five satellite systems, voice control options, and the ability to reply to messages on the watch. Regarding the battery life, Amazfit claims 10-day battery life on a single charge under typical use.