Vivo T4 5G smartphone with 7,300mAh battery launched in India at Rs 21,999

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the Vivo T4 5G features a large battery and goes on sale from April 29

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the T4 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 21,999, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and features a 7,300mAh battery. Vivo claims that the T4 5G is the slimmest smartphone in its segment with such a large battery.
 
Vivo T4 5G: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 21,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 23,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 25,999
  • Colours: Phantom Grey, Emerald Blaze
Vivo T4 5G: Availability and offers
 
The Vivo T4 smartphone will be available in India from April 29 on Flipkart, Vivo's e-store, and select retail outlets.
 
As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select cards. Alternatively, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals. No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months are also available.
Vivo T4 5G: Details
 
The Vivo T4 features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak local brightness of 5,000 nits. For imaging, the smartphone includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 2MP depth camera. At the front, there is a 32MP camera that supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps).
 
On the software front, the device runs on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15. Vivo promises two years of Android updates and three years of security updates. The T4 also offers several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, including AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, Live Text, AI Note Assistant, Super Documents, and Circle to Search.
 
The smartphone is equipped with a 7,300mAh battery supporting 90W wired charging. It is rated IP65 for resistance against dust and water splashes.  Also Read: YouTube Music to soon offer Spotify-like lyrics sharing option: Details
 
Vivo T4: Specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,300mAh, 90W wired charging
  • Operating System: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15
  • Protection: IP65
First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

