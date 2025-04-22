Vivo unveils X200 Ultra and X200 S premium Android phones: Specs, features

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched the X200 Ultra and X200 S models in China. The company claims that the Ultra model is its most powerful camera phone to date. The X200 S is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ system-on-chip (SoC), while the Ultra model is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is currently unclear whether either model will be launched in India.

Here are the details of the newly launched smartphones:

Vivo X200 Ultra: Details

The Vivo X200 Ultra features a large 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. It is available in two RAM variants—12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X—paired with UFS 4.1 storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. While the Chinese version runs on OriginOS based on Android 15, the global or Indian version, if launched, is expected to feature FunTouch OS 15, also based on Android 15.

In terms of imaging, the device includes two dedicated chips: the Vivo V3+ image signal processor (ISP) for advanced image processing, and the new Vivo VS1 platform for managing exposure, focus, and image stacking. The triple camera set-up comprises a 50MP Sony LYT-818 primary sensor, a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP9 periscope lens with an 85mm equivalent focal length, and a 50MP Sony LYT-818 ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there is a 50MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout. The phone supports 4K video recording at up to 120 frames per second (fps) and Dolby Vision at 4K 60fps.

Vivo also offers an optional Photography Set, which includes a 2.35x teleconverter lens, straps, a case, a USB-C grip, and an external 2,300mAh battery.

Powering the device is a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The phone is available in China at a starting price of CNY 6,499.

Vivo X200 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1

Rear Camera: 50MP + 200MP (periscope telephoto) + 50MP (ultra-wide)

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,000mAh

Charging: 90W fast wired charging, 40W wireless charging

Operating System: FunTouch OS 15

Vivo X200 S: Details

The Vivo X200 S features a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS display from BOE, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, comparable to the Vivo X200 Ultra. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, supported by an Icefield liquid cooling system. The device offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. With an aluminium alloy frame, the phone holds IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring resistance to dust and water.

For optics, the Vivo X200 S features three 50MP sensors—for the main, ultra-wide, and a Zeiss-branded IMX882 super telephoto lens. The telephoto camera includes a Zeiss T coating, a wide f/2.57 aperture, and proprietary image enhancement technology that improves clarity beyond 10x zoom, despite an optical zoom limit of 3x. For selfies, the device has a 32MP front camera.

A 6,200mAh battery powers the phone, with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. Despite its large battery, the phone remains slim at 7.99mm and relatively light at 203 grams. The starting price in China is CNY 4,199.

Vivo X200 S: Specifications