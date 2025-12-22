Asus launches new AiO Copilot+ PC in India: Check price, specifications

Asus has launched a new all-in-one (AiO) PC named ASUS VM670KA AiO. Powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, the new Asus AiO offers AI-powered features exclusive to the Copilot Plus PC platform. It features a 27-inch Full HD IPS display with support for touch controls.

Asus VM670KA AiO: Price and availability

Price: Starts at Rs 1,09,990

Asus VM670KA AiO is available in India on Asus Eshop, Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus Hybrid Stores, ROG Stores, and e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to 24 months.

Asus VM670KA AiO: Details Asus VM670KA AiO features a Full HD IPS display with 178-degree wide viewing angle, offered in 27-inch screen size. The company said that the AiO PC comes with narrow bezels with a 93 per cent screen to body ratio. Visuals are complimented by dual dual 5W stereo speakers which also support Dolby Atmos surround sound. Asus said that the device also offers two-way AI-powered noise cancellation, filtering out background noise from both incoming and outgoing audio. Powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, Asus VM670KA AiO comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM via dual SO-DIMM slot. It also comes with 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, with expansion available up to 2TB. For connectivity, the AiO PC offers five USB ports, including three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, and one USB 2.0 Type-A port. Additionally, HDMI-in support allows users to connect external devices and use the display for expanded workflows. The Asus VM670KA AiO also supports Wi-Fi 7.