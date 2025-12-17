Moto G Power with MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 5200mAh battery unveiled: Specs

Motorola unveiled the Moto G Power smartphone on Tuesday, December 16. The Moto G Power sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a 5,200mAh battery. At present, the Moto G Power is limited to the North American market, and the Lenovo-owned consumer electronics brand has not disclosed any plans regarding its availability in India. unveiled the Moto G Power smartphone on Tuesday, December 16. The Moto G Power sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a 5,200mAh battery. At present, the Moto G Power is limited to the North American market, and the Lenovo-owned consumer electronics brand has not disclosed any plans regarding its availability in India.

Moto G Power: Details

The Moto G Power features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 1000 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). On top of it, it is paired with Display Color Boost technology, which as per Motorola, provides clear visibility even under direct sunlight. The smartphone features stereo speakers enhanced by Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos. For durability, the Moto G Power has passed MIL-STD-810H4 certification, has an IP68 and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water. It is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The Moto G Power is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs Android 16 out of the box. It houses a 5,200mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging support. Motorola says that the Moto G Power retains more than 80 per cent of its battery capacity even after 1,000 charging cycles. ALSO READ: CES 2026: Samsung announces 2026 Micro RGB TV lineup, sizes, and features For photography, the Moto G Power features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and macro camera and a 32MP front camera. Motorola says that the camera includes a night photography mode and supports RAW image capture in low-light conditions. For photo-editing, it comes with Google Photos editing tools, including Magic Eraser, Auto Frame, Photo Unblur, etc.