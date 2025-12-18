OnePlus 15R launched in India, Pad Go 2 tags along: Price, offers, specs

OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 launched in India on December 17. The OnePlus 15R debuts Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and boasts a 7,400mAh battery and a 6.83-inch1.5K AMOLED display of a 165Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Pad Go 2, on the other hand, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip and a 10,050mAh battery.

OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2: Price in India

OnePlus 15R

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 47,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 52,999

Colour: Charcoal Black, Mint Green, Electric Violet

OnePlus Pad Go 2

8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only): Rs 26,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi only): Rs 29,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage (WiFi + Cellular): Rs 32,999

Colour: Lavender Drift, Shadow Black

Notably, the OnePlus Pad Go 2’s Wi-Fi + Cellular variant will only be available in Shadow Black colour.

OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2: Availability The OnePlus 15R is available for pre-booking from OnePlus’ website, OnePlus Store App, ecommerce platform Amazon, and select retail partner stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be available for purchase starting from 12PM of December 18. It will be available across OnePlus’ website, OnePlus store app, OnePlus experience stores, and select retail stores like Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics. OnePlus has announced that the base Wi-Fi variant of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be available across ecommerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi only) variant will be available on Flipkart, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (WiFi + Cellular) will be available on Amazon.

OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2: Offers OnePlus 15R Consumers who pre-book the OnePlus 15R can get the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 at no extra cost on a first-come, first-served basis

Four months of Spotify Premium Standard at no added cost with limited eligibility

Discount up to Rs 3,000 on select bank cards or trade-in discount of Rs 3,000

Six months of no-interest equated monthly instalment plans available

180-day phone replacement plan at no additional cost

Lifetime display warranty OnePlus Pad Go 2 Introductory offer for OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo worth Rs 3,999 at no extra cost

Limited-period discount of Rs 1,000

Discount of Rs 2,000 for select bank cards ALSO READ: EvoFox launches One X Tri-Mode Wireless Gamepad: Check price, features

OnePlus 15R: Details The OnePlus 15R sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of a 165Hz refresh rate, offeringup to 1800 nits of brightness in high brightness mode. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The OnePlus 15R features a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. It can shoot 4K videos at 120 frames per second. At the front, the smartphone sports a 32MP camera with auto-focus. The device is powered by a 7,400mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging. For durability, it boasts Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for resistance against dust and water.

OnePlus 15R: Specifications Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness in HBM, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra

Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP

Front camera: 32MP with Auto-focus

OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16

Battery: 7400mAh

Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired

Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K rated ALSO READ: Moto G Power with MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 5200mAh battery unveiled: Specs OnePlus Pad Go 2: Details The OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes with a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display of a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and up to 900 nits of brightness, paired with a quad-speaker setup for multimedia. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset, coupled with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet runs OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, and features 8MP cameras on both the front and rear. Powering the tablet is a 10,050mAh battery, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging and reverse wired charging support.