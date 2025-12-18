OnePlus 15R launched in India, Pad Go 2 tags along: Price, offers, specs

OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2: Price in India
OnePlus 15R
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 47,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 52,999
- Colour: Charcoal Black, Mint Green, Electric Violet
OnePlus Pad Go 2
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only): Rs 26,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi only): Rs 29,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (WiFi + Cellular): Rs 32,999
- Colour: Lavender Drift, Shadow Black
OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2: Availability
OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2: Offers
OnePlus 15R
- Consumers who pre-book the OnePlus 15R can get the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 at no extra cost on a first-come, first-served basis
- Four months of Spotify Premium Standard at no added cost with limited eligibility
- Discount up to Rs 3,000 on select bank cards or trade-in discount of Rs 3,000
- Six months of no-interest equated monthly instalment plans available
- 180-day phone replacement plan at no additional cost
- Lifetime display warranty
OnePlus Pad Go 2
- Introductory offer for OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo worth Rs 3,999 at no extra cost
- Limited-period discount of Rs 1,000
- Discount of Rs 2,000 for select bank cards
OnePlus 15R: Details
OnePlus 15R: Specifications
- Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness in HBM, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
- RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP
- Front camera: 32MP with Auto-focus
- OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
- Battery: 7400mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired
- Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K rated
OnePlus Pad Go 2: Details
OnePlus Pad Go 2: Specifications
- Display: 12.1-inch LCD display, 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 900 nits of brightness in HBM, Dolby Vision
- Audio: 4 speakers
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1
- Rear camera: 8MP
- Front camera: 8MP
- OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
- Battery: 10,050mAh
- Charging: 33W SUPERVOOC wired, reverse cable charging
OnePlus 15R unboxing
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app