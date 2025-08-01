Friday, August 01, 2025 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI removes ChatGPT share tool after privacy risks, Google indexing

OpenAI removes ChatGPT share tool after privacy risks, Google indexing

OpenAI removes ChatGPT's public sharing feature after privacy concerns emerge over Google indexing sensitive user conversations that they did not intend to make public

Privacy fears prompt OpenAI to disable ChatGPT shareable chat tool

OpenAI removes ChatGPT’s chat-sharing feature after privacy concerns surface with users unintentionally sharing sensitive data | Image: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI has removed a recently introduced feature in its ChatGPT product that allowed users to make specific conversations publicly searchable, citing concerns about potential inadvertent sharing of sensitive information.
 
The feature, which was introduced as a limited experiment, enabled users to share chatbot conversations by selecting the option to “Make this chat discoverable”. Once enabled, the chosen chat could be indexed by search engines, including Google. Although the tool required multiple opt-in steps and anonymised shared content, OpenAI acknowledged that users might unintentionally expose personal information.
 
“We just removed a feature from @ChatGPTapp that allowed users to make their conversations discoverable by search engines, such as Google,” Dane Stuckey, OpenAI’s chief information security officer, said in a post on X on Thursday. “Ultimately, we think this feature introduced too many opportunities for folks to accidentally share things they didn’t intend to, so we're removing the option.”
 
 

Chats shared using ChatGPT feature appear in Google search results

Concerns emerged earlier this week after Fast Company reported that conversations shared using the feature were being indexed by Google. The issue gained further attention when a newsletter writer posted on X that some shared conversations contained personal content, including discussions of mental health and workplace issues. Several users responded by highlighting examples of private exchanges that had become publicly visible.
 
Although the feature required users to select specific chats and confirm sharing intent via a checkbox, OpenAI acknowledged the risk of users enabling the setting without fully understanding the consequences. The shared chats did not include user names or identifying details, but the content itself could reveal sensitive topics.

Also Read

Tech Wrap July 31

Tech Wrap July 31: Galaxy Book4 Edge, Vivo T4R 5G, Dropbox password manager

Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT

OpenAI's GPT-5 may arrive on Microsoft Copilot alongside ChatGPT: Report

Sam Altman

OpenAI revenue doubles to $12 bn, clocks in 700 mn weekly ChatGPT users

Tech Wrap July 30

Tech Wrap July 30: Acer Nitro Lite 16, Moto G86 Power, Apple specialist

ChatGPT Study Mode

OpenAI brings 'study mode' in ChatGPT: What it is, how it works, and more

 

OpenAI removes feature, delisting in progress

OpenAI confirmed that the feature is being removed from all accounts and that it is working with search engines to delist any content that was indexed during the experiment. The company expects this process to be completed by Friday morning.
 
“Security and privacy are paramount for us,” Stuckey said. “We’ll keep working to maximally reflect that in our products and features.”
 
The feature was originally intended to support the discovery of useful or informative chatbot interactions that might benefit a broader audience. Its removal highlights the challenges technology companies face in balancing transparency and learning opportunities with strong privacy protections, particularly as AI tools see increasing use in personal and professional contexts. 

More From This Section

Vivo V60 5G

Vivo V60 5G to launch in India on August 12: Check expected specs and more

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get battery, charging upgrade: What to expect

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 4: WearOS 6, Gemini assistant, brighter display expected

OnePlus Pad Lite

OnePlus Pad Lite goes on sale with introductory offers: Check price, specs

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 17 series: Apple likely to introduce new colours, models, and more

Topics : Artificial intelligence ChatGPT OpenAI Privacy concerns Data Privacy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon