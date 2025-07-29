Lenovo launches Legion Pro OLED curved monitor in India: Know price, specs

Lenovo has expanded its gaming and creator-focused monitor lineup in India with the launch of the Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED monitor. It features a 34-inch ultra-wide curved OLED display of UWQHD resolution (3440x1440). Lenovo claims that the monitor delivers ultra-fast responsiveness with no motion blur, making it ideal for high-speed esports and high-frame-rate gameplay.

Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED: Price and availability

Price: Rs 1,09,990

ALSO READ: Skullcandy brings back Icon headphones, this time with ANC: Price, features The monitor is now available in India on Lenovo’s official website, Lenovo Exclusive stores, and select retailers' stores across India.

Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED: Features

The Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED sports a 34-inch ultra-wide curved OLED display, with UWQHD (3440x1440) resolution, 800R curvature, and 240Hz refresh rate. The company said that the Legion Pro OLED monitor supports 0.03ms response time which enables faster response and no motion-blur effects in high frames per second gaming.

The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro which the company said synchronises refresh rates with supported GPUs for tear-free visuals. The monitor is also said to deliver rich, true-to-life visuals with deep blacks and vibrant colours, with its ten-bit colour depth and professional-grade colour accuracy. The Legion OLED monitor also features AI-powered Smart Image Game Mode which automatically adjusts display settings based on the game that is being played. For audio, the monitor features dual 5W speakers with Smart Amp technology. Meanwhile, the display supports Lenovo’s Natural Low Blue Light technology along with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe 2.0 certification for eye protection.