Lenovo launches Legion Pro OLED curved monitor in India: Know price, specs

Lenovo unveils Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED monitor featuring a 34-inch ultra-wide curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate support, priced at Rs 1,09,990

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Lenovo has expanded its gaming and creator-focused monitor lineup in India with the launch of the Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED monitor. It features a 34-inch ultra-wide curved OLED display of UWQHD resolution (3440x1440). Lenovo claims that the monitor delivers ultra-fast responsiveness with no motion blur, making it ideal for high-speed esports and high-frame-rate gameplay.

Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 1,09,990
The monitor is now available in India on Lenovo’s official website, Lenovo Exclusive stores, and select retailers' stores across India. 

Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED: Features

The Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED sports a 34-inch ultra-wide curved OLED display, with UWQHD (3440x1440) resolution, 800R curvature, and 240Hz refresh rate. The company said that the Legion Pro OLED monitor supports 0.03ms response time which enables faster response and no motion-blur effects in high frames per second gaming.
 
The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro which the company said synchronises refresh rates with supported GPUs for tear-free visuals. The monitor is also said to deliver rich, true-to-life visuals with deep blacks and vibrant colours, with its ten-bit colour depth and professional-grade colour accuracy.
 
The Legion OLED monitor also features AI-powered Smart Image Game Mode which automatically adjusts display settings based on the game that is being played.
 
For audio, the monitor features dual 5W speakers with Smart Amp technology. Meanwhile, the display supports Lenovo’s Natural Low Blue Light technology along with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe 2.0 certification for eye protection. 
  Connectivity options include USB-C docking with 140W power delivery, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, multiple USB 3.2 ports, and an RJ45 ethernet port. It also includes an integrated KVM switch for toggling between two devices.
 

Specifications  

  • Display: 34-inch Ultra-Wide Curved OLED, 240Hz refresh rate, 800R curvature
  • Resolution: UWQHD (3440 x 1440)
  • Colour Accuracy: True 10-bit colour depth, 99.3% DCI-P3, Delta E<2
  • Audio: 2 x 5W Smart Amp speakers
  • Eye Comfort: Lenovo Natural Low Blue Light, TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe 2.0
  • Connectivity: USB-C (140W PD), HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.2 ports, RJ45 Ethernet
  • Additional Features: Integrated KVM switch, ergonomic stand with tilt, swivel, and height adjust
 

Topics :LenovoTech NewsTechnology NewsLenovo LegionLegion

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

