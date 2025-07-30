Acer Nitro Lite 16 with 13th Gen Intel chip, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU launched

Taiwanese PC maker Acer has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Nitro Lite 16 series. The Acer Nitro Lite 16 features a 16-inch IPS display with a (1920 x 1200) WUXGA resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 180Hz. It is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It boasts a 53Wh battery and comes bundled with a 100W USB-C charger.

Acer Nitro Lite 16: Price and availability

Price: Rs 69,999 onwards

Colour: White

The Acer Nitro Lite 16 is now available for purchase across Acer online and offline stores, and ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

The Acer Nitro Lite 16 sports a 16-inch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution. It boasts a refresh rate of up to 180Hz and offers full sRGB coverage. The laptop includes a built-in webcam with a privacy shutter. It is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It supports DLSS 3, ray tracing, and includes a MUX switch for performance optimisation. The device can be configured in up to 24GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.