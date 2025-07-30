Motorola launches Moto G86 Power smartphone at Rs 17,999: Specs, features

Moto G86 Power: Price and availability
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
- Colours: Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound
Launch offers include:
- Up to Rs 1,000 bank discount on select cards
- Up to Rs 1,500 discount on credit card EMI
- No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for up to six months
Moto G86 Power: Details
- AI Photo Enhancement
- AI Super Zoom
- AI Auto Smile Capture
- Tilt Shift Mode
- Display: 6.67-inch pOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT600 (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 6,720mAh with 33W fast charging
- Operating system: Android 15 with Hello UI
- Protection: MIL-STD-810H certified, IP68 and IP69 rated
- Weight: 198g
