Motorola launches Moto G86 Power smartphone at Rs 17,999: Specs, features

Motorola has launched the Moto G86 Power smartphone in India, expanding its G-series portfolio. Priced at Rs 17,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor. It boasts a 1.5K pOLED display, AI-enhanced camera features, and military-grade durability.

Moto G86 Power: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

Colours: Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound

The Moto G86 Power will be available from August 6 via Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

Launch offers include:

Up to Rs 1,000 bank discount on select cards

Up to Rs 1,500 discount on credit card EMI

No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for up to six months

Moto G86 Power: Details

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, the Moto G86 Power comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 6.67-inch flat pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

For imaging, the smartphone sports a 50MP Sony LYT 600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP front camera. All lenses support 4K video recording at 60fps. AI-powered camera features include: AI Photo Enhancement

AI Super Zoom

AI Auto Smile Capture

Tilt Shift Mode Integration with Google Photos tools such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor The device runs on Android 15-based Hello UI and packs a 6,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Motorola promises one year of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. For audio, it features dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos with support for Hi-Res Audio and Moto Spatial Sound.