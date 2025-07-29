Epson launches EpiqVision Mini laser projectors in India from Rs 99,999

Japanese imaging solutions company Epson has launched two new smart laser projectors in India –EpiqVision Mini EF-22N and EF-21W. Designed for home entertainment, the portable projectors feature Full HD resolution, Dolby Audio, and built-in Google TV in a compact and stylish design.

Price and availability

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N: Rs 119,999

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-21W: Rs 99,999

Epson is offering a warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes earlier.

EpiqVision Mini EF-22N and EF-21W: Features

Both projectors offer a maximum display size of 150-inch in fullHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution. They deliver a brightness of 1,000 lumens for both colour and white, promising vibrant and clear visuals even under ambient lighting. Support for HDR10 and HLG further enhances contrast and clarity.

For audio, both projectors come with dual 5W speakers tuned with Dolby Audio. ALSO READ: Using Apple's Mac device? Update it to latest macOS now: Check reason here The EpiqVision Mini EF-22N also features a built-in adjustable stand offering 360-degree horizontal and 150-degree vertical movement. Both models sport a metallic build for enhanced portability. Equipped with Google TV, the projectors allow access to a wide range of content from streaming services. They also support Google Cast, enabling content sharing from smartphones, tablets, or laptops without the need for additional devices. Powered by a laser light source, both models offer up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. Epson said the projectors are energy-efficient and reflect its commitment to environmental sustainability.