Epson launches EpiqVision Mini laser projectors in India from Rs 99,999

Price and availability
- Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N: Rs 119,999
- Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-21W: Rs 99,999
EpiqVision Mini EF-22N and EF-21W: Features
Key specifications
- Display size: Up to 150-inch
- Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p), HDR10 and HLG support
- Brightness: 1,000 lumens (colour and white)
- Speakers: Dual 5W with Dolby Audio
- Smart platform: Built-in Google TV and Google Cast
- Stand (EF-22N only): 360-degree horizontal, 150-degree vertical adjustable
- Design: Metallic finish, compact and portable
- Light source life: Up to 20,000 hours
