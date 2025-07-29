Amazon launches Alexa-powered Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) display in India

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): Price and availability
- Price: Rs 10,999
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): Details
What can the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) do
- Let users watch weather updates, calendars, to-do lists, or security camera feeds on the display
- Plays music and videos via Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Prime Video (some services require subscriptions)
- Enables video calls and in-home announcements using the built-in camera and Alexa app
- Controls smart home devices such as lights, fans, air conditioners, TVs, and more via voice or touch
- Allows remote home monitoring through the ‘Drop In’ feature
- Supports Alexa features like setting timers, reminders, and managing shopping lists
- Supports multi-room audio by grouping with other Echo devices in the home
