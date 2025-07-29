Home / Technology / Gadgets / Amazon launches Alexa-powered Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) display in India

Amazon launches Alexa-powered Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) display in India

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) features a 5.5-inch display, improved microphone array, smart home controls, and Drop In camera monitoring. It is now available for purchase at Rs 10,999

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amazon has launched the Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) smart display in India. The new model features a 5.5-inch screen, an updated speaker system with two times boost in bass compared to last generation model, and a built-in camera for video calls and home monitoring. It retains full Alexa support and adds a faster processor for better responsiveness.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 10,999 
Colours: Charcoal, Cloud Blue
 
The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is now available for purchase across ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail outlets including Reliance Digital and Croma. 

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): Details

The third-generation Echo Show 5 comes with a 5.5-inch display. The design has been updated with rounded edges and a screen with an infinity cover glass. It includes a rear-facing 1.7-inch speaker that is said to offer improved bass and clearer vocals over the previous generation.
 
The device is powered by Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor and includes a new microphone array for better voice detection. The built-in camera can be used for video calls or remote home monitoring. Physical controls include a camera shutter and a microphone on/off button. 

What can the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) do

  • Let users watch weather updates, calendars, to-do lists, or security camera feeds on the display
  • Plays music and videos via Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Prime Video (some services require subscriptions)
  • Enables video calls and in-home announcements using the built-in camera and Alexa app
  • Controls smart home devices such as lights, fans, air conditioners, TVs, and more via voice or touch
  • Allows remote home monitoring through the ‘Drop In’ feature
  • Supports Alexa features like setting timers, reminders, and managing shopping lists
  • Supports multi-room audio by grouping with other Echo devices in the home

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G at Rs 14,999: Specs, offers, and more

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Check price, specs

Realme 15 series with 7000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, offers

iQOO Z10R MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 5700mAh battery launched: Price, specs

itel launches Super Guru 4G Max feature phone with built-in AI assistant

Topics :AmazonAmazon EchoAmazon India

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story