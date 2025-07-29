Amazon launches Alexa-powered Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) display in India

Amazon has launched the Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) smart display in India. The new model features a 5.5-inch screen, an updated speaker system with two times boost in bass compared to last generation model, and a built-in camera for video calls and home monitoring. It retains full Alexa support and adds a faster processor for better responsiveness.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): Price and availability

Price: Rs 10,999

Colours: Charcoal, Cloud Blue

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is now available for purchase across ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail outlets including Reliance Digital and Croma.

The third-generation Echo Show 5 comes with a 5.5-inch display. The design has been updated with rounded edges and a screen with an infinity cover glass. It includes a rear-facing 1.7-inch speaker that is said to offer improved bass and clearer vocals over the previous generation. The device is powered by Amazon's AZ2 Neural Edge processor and includes a new microphone array for better voice detection. The built-in camera can be used for video calls or remote home monitoring. Physical controls include a camera shutter and a microphone on/off button.