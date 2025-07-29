Amazon launches Alexa-powered Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) display in India

Amazon has launched the Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) smart display in India. The new model features a 5.5-inch screen, an updated speaker system with two times boost in bass compared to last generation model, and a built-in camera for video calls and home monitoring. It retains full Alexa support and adds a faster processor for better responsiveness.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): Price and availability
- Price: Rs 10,999
Colours: Charcoal, Cloud Blue
The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is now available for purchase across ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail outlets including Reliance Digital and Croma.
Also Read
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): Details
The third-generation Echo Show 5 comes with a 5.5-inch display. The design has been updated with rounded edges and a screen with an infinity cover glass. It includes a rear-facing 1.7-inch speaker that is said to offer improved bass and clearer vocals over the previous generation.
The device is powered by Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor and includes a new microphone array for better voice detection. The built-in camera can be used for video calls or remote home monitoring. Physical controls include a camera shutter and a microphone on/off button.
What can the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) do
- Let users watch weather updates, calendars, to-do lists, or security camera feeds on the display
- Plays music and videos via Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Prime Video (some services require subscriptions)
- Enables video calls and in-home announcements using the built-in camera and Alexa app
- Controls smart home devices such as lights, fans, air conditioners, TVs, and more via voice or touch
- Allows remote home monitoring through the ‘Drop In’ feature
- Supports Alexa features like setting timers, reminders, and managing shopping lists
- Supports multi-room audio by grouping with other Echo devices in the home