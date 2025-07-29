Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazon launches Alexa-powered Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) display in India

Amazon launches Alexa-powered Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) display in India

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) features a 5.5-inch display, improved microphone array, smart home controls, and Drop In camera monitoring. It is now available for purchase at Rs 10,999

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon has launched the Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) smart display in India. The new model features a 5.5-inch screen, an updated speaker system with two times boost in bass compared to last generation model, and a built-in camera for video calls and home monitoring. It retains full Alexa support and adds a faster processor for better responsiveness.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 10,999 
Colours: Charcoal, Cloud Blue
 
The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is now available for purchase across ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail outlets including Reliance Digital and Croma. 
 

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): Details

The third-generation Echo Show 5 comes with a 5.5-inch display. The design has been updated with rounded edges and a screen with an infinity cover glass. It includes a rear-facing 1.7-inch speaker that is said to offer improved bass and clearer vocals over the previous generation.
 
The device is powered by Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor and includes a new microphone array for better voice detection. The built-in camera can be used for video calls or remote home monitoring. Physical controls include a camera shutter and a microphone on/off button. 

What can the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) do

  • Let users watch weather updates, calendars, to-do lists, or security camera feeds on the display
  • Plays music and videos via Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Prime Video (some services require subscriptions)
  • Enables video calls and in-home announcements using the built-in camera and Alexa app
  • Controls smart home devices such as lights, fans, air conditioners, TVs, and more via voice or touch
  • Allows remote home monitoring through the ‘Drop In’ feature
  • Supports Alexa features like setting timers, reminders, and managing shopping lists
  • Supports multi-room audio by grouping with other Echo devices in the home

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

