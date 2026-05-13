Google previews Gemini Intelligence, AI upgrades and Googlebook: Highlights

Google held The Android Show 2026 on May 12, where the US-based technology company showcased a range of enhancements and updates to its offerings that will arrive on consumers’ devices this year. From Gemini Intelligence and a new laptop lineup called Googlebook, to AirDrop-Quickshare file sharing updates, Instagram editing tools on Android, and upcoming Android 17 features, Google made several announcements.

Notably, The Android Show 2026 was hosted a week ahead of Google I/O, scheduled to run from May 19 to 20.

Google Android Show 2026: Highlights

Gemini Intelligence

Google introduced Gemini Intelligence for Android as a new AI layer designed to make devices more proactive by understanding user context, anticipating needs, and completing tasks across apps.

The company said the experience will first roll out this summer on the latest Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones before expanding later this year to other Android-powered devices, including watches, cars, glasses, and laptops. A major part of Gemini Intelligence is multi-step app automation. Google said Gemini will be able to complete actions across apps with minimal user input, such as booking classes, finding information from Gmail, or creating shopping carts directly from lists visible on screen. The system can also use screen and image context to take actions from photos, notes, or webpages. According to Google, Gemini will only work inside apps explicitly permitted by users, while sensitive actions such as purchases will still require manual confirmation.

Google is also integrating Gemini more deeply into core Android services. Gemini in Chrome will assist with research, summarisation, comparisons, and automating tasks such as appointment bookings. Autofill with Google is also being upgraded with Gemini’s Personal Intelligence capabilities to automatically complete complex forms using information from connected apps. Google said these features will remain opt-in, and users will be able to enable or disable Gemini integrations and app automation settings individually. Alongside the new AI features, Google also detailed the privacy and security framework behind Gemini Intelligence. The company said Android will use technologies such as Private Compute Core, Private AI Compute, and protected KVM to secure AI-processed data on-device and in the cloud.

Google also said Gemini-powered actions will remain visible to users through persistent notifications and real-time progress indicators, while Android’s Privacy Dashboard will soon show which AI assistants were active and which apps they accessed within the past 24 hours. Android 17 previewed Google previewed several Android 17 features focused on connectivity, device migration, digital wellbeing, and communication. Quick Share Google’s native data transfer tool is gaining AirDrop compatibility with more devices from Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor later this year. For now, Google has introduced QR code generation within the Quick Share to allow transfer from any Android phone to iOS device via the cloud. This feature has started to roll out and will be widely available within the next month. Soon, Quick Share support is also expanding to other apps, including WhatsApp, for easy cross-device data migration.

Google is additionally improving the iOS-to-Android migration process by enabling wireless transfer of passwords, photos, messages, apps, contacts, home screen layouts, and eSIMs, with the feature first arriving on Galaxy and Pixel devices this summer. Rambler Part of the new intelligence features, Rambler is integrated within Gboard to convert casual speech into polished written text by removing filler words and restructuring sentences naturally. Powered by Gemini’s multimodal capabilities, Rambler supports multilingual conversations, including mixed-language speech such as English and Hindi. Create My Widget It will allows users to generate custom Android widgets through natural language prompts, along with a refreshed Material 3 Expressive design language aimed at reducing distractions and improving focus across the interface.

Pause Point for digital wellbeing Digital Wellbeing is also receiving a new feature called Pause Point, which adds a 10-second pause screen before opening distracting apps. The feature includes breathing exercises, timers, favourite photos, and alternative app suggestions such as audiobooks. 3D emojis Google also unveiled Noto 3D, a redesigned emoji system aimed at making conversations feel more expressive and lifelike, starting with Pixel devices later this year. Creator-focused features Google introduced several creator-focused Android features at the event. Pixel devices will get Screen Reactions this summer, allowing users to record themselves and their screen simultaneously.

Instagram for Android is receiving upgrades including an optimised tablet interface, Ultra HDR capture and playback, built-in video stabilisation, Night Sight integration, and a refined capture-to-upload pipeline aimed at preserving image and video quality. Instagram’s Edits app is also adding AI-powered Smart Enhance for upscaling photos and videos on-device, alongside a sound separation feature that can isolate wind, noise, and music tracks. Google also confirmed that Adobe Premiere is coming to Android this summer. ALSO READ: Samsung begins selling refurbished smartphones in India: How it works Security in Android Google announced a broad set of Android security upgrades focused on scam prevention, app safety, and stronger account protection.

Android will soon introduce verified financial calls, a feature that works with participating banking apps to detect and automatically end spoofed scam calls impersonating financial institutions. The company is also expanding Live Threat Detection with on-device AI that can identify suspicious app behaviour such as SMS forwarding abuse, hidden overlays, background launches, and misuse of accessibility permissions. Chrome on Android will additionally gain APK scanning at download time to block known malware before installation. Advanced Protection in Android 17 will further tighten restrictions by disabling risky accessibility access, device-to-device unlocking, Chrome WebGPU support, and adding scam detection for chat notifications.

Android 17 will also bring stronger anti-theft and recovery tools. Google is enhancing the Find Hub “Mark as lost” feature by allowing phones to stay locked behind biometric authentication even if thieves know the PIN or passcode. Triggering lost mode will also hide Quick Settings and block new Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connections. Theft protection features such as Remote Lock and Theft Detection Lock will become enabled by default on new Android 17 devices and expand to older Android 10 and later devices in select markets. Google is additionally reducing repeated PIN and password guess attempts with longer delays between failures, while lock screens will now display device IMEI information for easier ownership verification and recovery.

On the privacy and infrastructure side, Android 17 will introduce temporary precise location sharing that works only while a specific app is actively open, alongside clearer indicators showing when apps are accessing location data. Google is also rolling out a new contact picker that lets apps request access to only selected contacts and specific fields instead of entire address books. The company is further strengthening AI privacy with AISeal and pKVM-based isolation for processing ambient AI data securely on-device. Other updates include Android OS verification for detecting unofficial or modified Android builds, automatic hiding of OTP codes from most apps for three hours, carrier support for disabling 2G networks by default, and post-quantum cryptography protections aimed at future-proofing Android security.

Revamped Android Auto with YouTube support Google announced a major refresh for Android Auto and cars with Google built-in, bringing a redesigned interface, upgraded navigation features, entertainment improvements, and deeper Gemini AI integration. According to the company, Android Auto, which now supports over 250 million compatible vehicles, is getting a refreshed design based on Material 3 Expressive with customisable widgets, wallpapers, smoother animations, and support for different screen shapes and sizes. Google also introduced Immersive Navigation for Maps, which adds detailed 3D visuals of roads, buildings, lanes, traffic lights, and terrain to make navigation easier and more intuitive.

The company also announced new in-car entertainment features. Later this year, supported vehicles from BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Skoda, Tata, and Volvo will gain support for full-HD 60fps video playback from apps such as YouTube while parked or charging. Google said playback will seamlessly shift to audio-only mode once driving begins in supported apps. Dolby Atmos-based spatial audio is also coming to supported apps and vehicles from BMW, Genesis, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Skoda, Tata, and Volvo. Additionally, Google said apps such as Spotify and YouTube Music are being redesigned for easier use inside cars.

Google is also expanding Gemini integration across Android Auto and cars with Google built-in. The company said Android Auto will receive Gemini Intelligence features later this year that can understand context and proactively complete tasks. One of the announced features, called Magic Cue, can identify contextual information from messages, email, or calendars and suggest replies in a single tap. Google also demonstrated Gemini handling tasks such as ordering food through DoorDash directly from the car interface. According to the company, Gemini is already rolling out more widely on Android Auto to assist with queries, planning, and productivity while driving. Cars with Google built-in are also receiving expanded app support, including video apps, games, and meeting apps such as Zoom later this year.

Google said Gemini integration in these vehicles works more deeply with vehicle hardware, enabling functions such as identifying dashboard warning lights or checking whether items will fit inside the boot. Eligible vehicles with Google built-in will additionally receive enhanced lane guidance in Maps, where the system uses the vehicle’s front-facing camera to analyse lane position in real time and provide more precise navigation instructions, according to Google. Googlebook Google unveiled a new category of AI-focused laptops called “Googlebook”, which the company said combines elements of Android and ChromeOS into a new experience built around Gemini Intelligence. According to Google, this is designed to move beyond a traditional operating system by offering more proactive and context-aware AI features, while also integrating Android apps from Google Play and ChromeOS capabilities.

The company said it will share more details about Googlebook later this year. According to Google, Googlebook is being designed specifically for Gemini Intelligence, with features aimed at making AI assistance more contextual and interactive. One of the highlighted features is Magic Pointer, which uses Gemini to provide contextual suggestions directly from the cursor. Google demonstrated examples such as pointing at a date in an email to instantly create a meeting or selecting two images to visualise objects together. The company is also bringing the Create My Widget feature to Googlebook, allowing users to generate personalised desktop widgets and dashboards using natural-language prompts connected to services such as Gmail and Calendar.