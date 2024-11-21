China’s OPPO has launched the Find X8 series in India. The smartphones debut the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 System-on-Chip (SoC) in the Indian market. These new camera-centric smartphones feature a Quad-camera setup at the back, co-engineered with the Swedish optics brand Hasselblad. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a host of new artificial intelligence features for photography and utility.

OPPO Find X8 series: India pricing

OPPO Find X8 Pro

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 99,999

OPPO Find X8

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 79,999

OPPO Find X8 series: Availability and introductory offers

The new OPPO Find X8 series smartphones will be available in India from December 3 on OPPO e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and across mainline retail outlets.

Customers can avail a cashback of 10 per cent on purchasing the smartphone using bank cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank, coupled with no-interest equated monthly instalment plan for up to 24 months. Customers can also get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5000 on trading their old smartphones.

Additionally, customers who pre-book their smartphones before December 3 will receive one year of extended warranty on their smartphone.

OPPO Find X8 series: AI feature

For imaging, the Find X8 series comes with a quad-camera setup and several generative AI features, including AI-powered Telescope Zoom and a new HyperTone Image Engine. The company said that the smartphone leverages these features to improve colour tones, textures, and clarity. Additionally, Telescope Zoom feature uses generative AI to reconstruct images when zooming in the range of 60x to 120x, offering improved clarity.

For utility, OPPO has included an AI assistant for Notes which offers writing assistance for generating textual content. The company said that it automatically extracts headings and applies a one-tap layout for a polished structure. It also supports text and voice input, with features like grammatical corrections and rephrasing for clarity. Another notable feature is OPPO Docs that uses AI for intelligent file management. It can also extract points from documents and files saving time for the user.

OPPO Find X8 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2780x1264 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 512GB UFS 4.0

Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT808 camera with OIS + 50MP Ultra-Wide Samsung 5KJN5 camera with AutoFocus + 50MP with Sony LYT600 3X telephoto lens and OIS+ 50MP with Sony IMX858 6X periscope telephoto lens and OIS

Front camera: 32MP Sony IMX615

Battery: 5910mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15

Protection: Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68 + IP69 Rating

OPPO Find X8: Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 2760x1256 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM: 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0

Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT700 camera with OIS + 50MP Ultra-Wide Samsung 5KJN5 with AutoFocus+ 50MP with Sony LYT600 3X telephoto lens and OIS

Front camera: 32MP Sony IMX615

Battery: 5630mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15

Protection: Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68 + IP69 Rating

OPPO Find X8 Pro: Watch unboxing