LG launches three new XBOOM Series speakers in India: Check price, details

South Korean electronics manufacturer LG has introduced its latest XBOOM speaker series in India. The new audio devices include the LG XBOOM XG2T, XL9T, and XO2T models. LG says the range boasts enhanced sound, portability, and lighting features to elevate indoor and outdoor listening.

The LG XBOOM XG2T is designed as a party speaker, while the XBOOM XO2T blends style and functionality with 360-degree sound. The XBOOM GO XG2T is the most compact and portable of the three.

LG XBOOM Series: Price and availability

LG XBOOM XG2T: Rs 64,900

LG XBOOM XO2T: Rs 12,990

LG XBOOM GO XG2T: Rs 4,990

Pre-orders are open on LG’s website, with availability starting November 15th across online and retail platforms.

LG XBOOM Series: Details

LG XBOOM XL9T

The XBOOM XL9T is a 1000W party speaker featuring dual 8-inch woofers and 3-inch tweeters. According to LG, it includes a bass enhancement algorithm designed to deliver deep, resonant sound. It also introduces new Pixel LED and woofer lighting, allowing users to customise the display with text, characters, or emojis. With an IPX4 water resistance rating and a handle for easy portability, the XL9T is built for versatile use.

LG XBOOM XO2T

LG said that The XBOOM XO2T speaker combines style with functionality, delivering a 360-degree omnidirectional 20W output. It includes "mood-enhancing" lighting with a transparent glass effect that diffuses a candle-like light for an elegant ambiance. Rated IP55 for dust and water resistance, it offers over 15 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.3 support, LG One Touch mode, and multi-point sharing. The XO2T can connect with LG TVs for optimised front or rear surround settings and stereo sound.

LG XBOOM GO XG2T

The XBOOM GO XG2T is the most compact in the series, designed for portability. This speaker offers a 5W output via a 1.5-inch woofer and passive radiator, equipped with LG's bass algorithm for dynamic, high-pressure sound. Rated IP67 for water and dust resistance and certified to US Military Standard for durability, the GO XG2T provides up to 10 hours of playtime and includes a Bluetooth calling function.