Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo Y300, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, launched: Price, specs

Vivo Y300, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, launched: Price, specs

Vivo Y300 smartphone will be available in India starting November 26 on Vivo's online store, ecommerce platform Flipkart and Amazon, as well as at select offline stores

Vivo Y300
Vivo Y300
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched its Y300 smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, the Vivo Y300 features a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. The smartphone also offers multiple artificial intelligence-powered image editing features, such as AI Erase and AI Enhance.
 
Vivo Y300: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 23,999
Colour: Titanium Silver, Phantom Purple, Emerald Green
 
Vivo Y300: Availability and offers
 
The Vivo Y300 smartphone will be available in India starting November 26 on Vivo’s online store, ecommerce platform Flipkart and Amazon, as well as at select offline stores.
 
Customers purchasing the smartphone can avail a cashback of Rs 2000 on select bank cards from SBI, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and more. Additionally, the company is offering Vivo TWS 3e wireless earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 when purchased along with the Y300 smartphone. No-interest EMI plans are available for up to six months on select bank cards.

More From This Section

Find X8 series: OPPO launches MediaTek-powered Android flagships in India

LG launches three new XBOOM Series speakers in India: Check price, details

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 launches in India with dual function: Details

HP OMEN 35L customisable gaming desktop launched in India: Price, details

Acer launches new Iconia Tablets in India with dual SIM 4G support: Details

 
Vivo Y300: Details
 
The Vivo Y300 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole design and a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a sleek design with a glossy metal-like frame. The Titanium Silver variant offers a diamond-like starry texture when illuminated by a flashlight.
For imaging, the Vivo Y300 is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. It includes a ring light-style Aura Light that can adjust colour temperature in low-light environments to enhance facial illumination. At the front, the smartphone features a 32MP camera.
 
The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast wired charging. It also includes stereo speakers with a 300 per cent volume Audio Booster for enhanced sound output.
 
Vivo Y300: Specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 2400x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 primary + 2MP depth
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 80W
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Realme GT 7 Pro to OPPO Find X8 series: Check top 5 upcoming smartphones

Tech wrap Nov 14: Pixel security features, LG XBOOM series, Final Cut Pro

Vivo Y300 5G launching in India on Nov 21 with AI features: Expected specs

iQOO 13 goes official with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Know specifications

Vivo X200 series debuts in China with MediaTek Dimensity 9400: What is new

Topics :VivoChinese smartphonessmartphones

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story