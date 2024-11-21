Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched its Y300 smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, the Vivo Y300 features a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. The smartphone also offers multiple artificial intelligence-powered image editing features, such as AI Erase and AI Enhance.

Vivo Y300: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 23,999

Colour: Titanium Silver, Phantom Purple, Emerald Green

Vivo Y300: Availability and offers

The Vivo Y300 smartphone will be available in India starting November 26 on Vivo’s online store, ecommerce platform Flipkart and Amazon, as well as at select offline stores.

Customers purchasing the smartphone can avail a cashback of Rs 2000 on select bank cards from SBI, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and more. Additionally, the company is offering Vivo TWS 3e wireless earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 when purchased along with the Y300 smartphone. No-interest EMI plans are available for up to six months on select bank cards.

More From This Section

Vivo Y300: Details

The Vivo Y300 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole design and a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a sleek design with a glossy metal-like frame. The Titanium Silver variant offers a diamond-like starry texture when illuminated by a flashlight.

ALSO READ: HMD to join Nothing in modular phone segment with Fusion launch on Nov 25

For imaging, the Vivo Y300 is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. It includes a ring light-style Aura Light that can adjust colour temperature in low-light environments to enhance facial illumination. At the front, the smartphone features a 32MP camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast wired charging. It also includes stereo speakers with a 300 per cent volume Audio Booster for enhanced sound output.

Vivo Y300: Specifications