Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 launched in India at Rs 49,999: Check specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5: Price and availability
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 49,999
- 8GB RAM +256GB storage: Rs 56,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5: Details
- Brity Works: one-year free access to Samsung SDS’s all-in-one collaboration suite (Mail, Messenger, Meeting, Drive) plus two months of Brity Copilot with AI drafting, translation, and meeting notes.
- Zello for Work: Free Push-To-Talk Cloud Subscription till Dec 2025.
- Google Workspace: Up to 50 per cent discount for small and medium businesses.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5: Specifications
- Display: 8.0-inch, 16:10, WUXGA, up to 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Octa-core processor
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 5,050mAh
- Audio: Dolby Atmos
- Pen: S-Pen (IP68)
- OS: Android 15
- Security: Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault
- Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC
- Protection: IP68, MIL-STD-810H, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
