Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 launched in India at Rs 49,999: Check specs

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition in India. Starting at Rs 49,999, the rugged Android tablet is powered by the octa-core processor and sports an 8.0-inch display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The company said that Galaxy Tab Active5 is an enterprise-ready tablet engineered to empower businesses and professionals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5: Price and availability

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 49,999

8GB RAM +256GB storage: Rs 56,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5: Details

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition sports an 8.0-inch high-resolution display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. It features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

The Galaxy Tab Active5 packs a 5,050mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth version 5.3 and NFC. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is powered by Android 15, with OS upgrade support for seven years (up to version 21) offered by Samsung. The Enterprise Edition also includes an industry-leading 36-month warranty (12 months on battery). Samsung also offers a 36-month warranty in this category. Additionally, the tab offers a 12-month complimentary subscription to Knox Suite Enterprise Security Platform. For durability and protection, the tablet has received an IP68 rating, MIL-STD-810H, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.