Honor X7c 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched: Know price, specs

Honor X7c 5G: Details
Honor X7c 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 850 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear cameras: 50MP primary + 2MP depth
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 5,200mAh, 35W fast charging
- OS: MagicOS 8.0 (Android 14)
- Protection: IP64 rating, five-star drop resistance
- Weight: 193g
