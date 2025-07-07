HP launches OmniBook 5 and 3 series AI laptops in India: Price, specs, more

Colour: Glacier Silver

The HP OmniBook 5 and 3 models are now available for purchase from the HP Online store and select retail outlets–including Croma and Reliance Digital.

HP OmniBook 5 (14-inch): Details

The HP Omnibook 5 14-inch AI PC is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1-26-100 processor with an on-device NPU, which according to HP is capable of handling AI tasks at up to 45 TOPS. According to HP, the OmniBook 5 gives up to 34 hours of battery life in a slim design, offers AI-enhanced video calls with Windows Studio Effects, and comes with HP Audio Boost 2.0. The laptop also features a 2K OLED display.

HP OmniBook 5 14-inch: Specifications

Display: 14-inch, 2K (1920x1200) resolution, OLED panel, 300 nits of brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X1-26-100

Graphics: Qualcomm Adreno GPU (integrated)

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Camera: 1080p FHD IR camera

OS: Windows 11 Home Single Language

Battery: 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion polymer

Connectivity and ports: Qualcomm FastConnect Wi-Fi 6E (2x2), Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card, 2 USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate, 1 USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate

Weight: 1.35 kg

HP OmniBook 3 15.6-inch and 14-inch: Details

The HP OmniBook 3 comes in two screen size options – 14-inch and 15.6-inch – both with AI-powered AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors with a dedicated NPU, which is claimed by HP to deliver up to 50 TOPS for efficient multitasking. Apart from the difference in screen size and weight, all other specifications for both variants remain the same. As per HP, it enhances video calls with Windows Studio Effects, an HP True Vision camera, dual mics, and AI noise reduction. The laptop includes an FHD display with 250 nits brightness and an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio, along with a set of ports including USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI.