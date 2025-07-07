Home / Technology / Gadgets / HP launches OmniBook 5 and 3 series AI laptops in India: Price, specs, more

HP launches OmniBook 5 and 3 series AI laptops in India: Price, specs, more

HP OmniBook 5, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1-26-100 processor is priced at Rs 75,999, and the OmniBook 3 powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 processor is priced at Rs 69,999

HP OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3
HP OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3
New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
American PC maker Hewlett-Packard (HP) has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) PCs in India with the launch of a 14-inch HP OmniBook 5 – powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1-26-100 processor – and HP OmniBook 3 in 15.6-inch and 14-inch screen size options powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors. According to the company, these AI PCs enhance video calls, boost collaboration, and optimise performance.

HP Omnibook 5 and 3: Price and availability

  • HP OmniBook 5 14-inch: Rs 75,999
  • HP OmniBook 3 15.6-inch: Rs 69,999
  • HP OmniBook 3 14-inch: Rs 69,999
Colour: Glacier Silver
 
The HP OmniBook 5 and 3 models are now available for purchase from the HP Online store and select retail outlets–including Croma and Reliance Digital.

HP OmniBook 5 (14-inch): Details

The HP Omnibook 5 14-inch AI PC is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1-26-100 processor with an on-device NPU, which according to HP is capable of handling AI tasks at up to 45 TOPS. According to HP, the OmniBook 5 gives up to 34 hours of battery life in a slim design, offers AI-enhanced video calls with Windows Studio Effects, and comes with HP Audio Boost 2.0. The laptop also features a 2K OLED display.

HP OmniBook 5 14-inch: Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch, 2K (1920x1200) resolution, OLED panel, 300 nits of brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X1-26-100
  • Graphics: Qualcomm Adreno GPU (integrated)
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Camera: 1080p FHD IR camera
  • OS: Windows 11 Home Single Language
  • Battery: 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion polymer
  • Connectivity and ports: Qualcomm FastConnect Wi-Fi 6E (2x2), Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card, 2 USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate, 1 USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate
  • Weight: 1.35 kg

HP OmniBook 3 15.6-inch and 14-inch: Details

The HP OmniBook 3 comes in two screen size options – 14-inch and 15.6-inch – both with AI-powered AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors with a dedicated NPU, which is claimed by HP to deliver up to 50 TOPS for efficient multitasking. Apart from the difference in screen size and weight, all other specifications for both variants remain the same. As per HP, it enhances video calls with Windows Studio Effects, an HP True Vision camera, dual mics, and AI noise reduction. The laptop includes an FHD display with 250 nits brightness and an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio, along with a set of ports including USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI.

HP OmniBook 3 15.6-inch and 14-inch: Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch/14-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, micro-edge, anti-glare, 250 nits brightness
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 5 340
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon 840M (integrated)
  • RAM: 16GB DDR5 (2 x 8GB)
  • Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Camera: HP True Vision 1080p FHD camera
  • OS: Windows 11 Home Single Language
  • Battery: 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion polymer
  • Connectivity and ports: Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.4 wireless card, 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate, 2 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, 1 AC smart pin, 1 HDMI-out 1.4b 

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

