SPPL launches JioTele OS-powered Kodak QLED 4K TV at Rs 18,999: Details

SPPL unveiled Kodak's first JioTele OS-powered 4K QLED TV in India with AI content suggestions, 300 plus live channels, Dolby Audio, and regional language support at Rs 18,999

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), Kodak’s official brand licensee in India, has launched the Kodak QLED 4K smart television powered by JioTele OS. This marks Kodak’s first smart TV under the JioTele OS platform and the second overall from SPPL, which had earlier introduced a Thomson-branded model in February this year.
 
According to SPPL, the Kodak QLED 4K JioTele OS TV offers artificial intelligence-based content recommendations, a dedicated sports mode, over 300 live channels, and access to 200+ applications.

Kodak QLED 4K JioTele OS TV: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 18,999
  • Screen size: 43-inch only
  • Availability: Now available for purchase on Amazon India

Kodak 43-inch JioTele OS QLED TV: Specifications and features

The TV features a 43-inch 4K QLED display with support for high dynamic range (HDR). SPPL claims the bezel-less screen delivers over 1.1 billion colours for a vivid viewing experience. Running on JioTele OS, the smart TV is focused on regional accessibility and localised content offerings.
 
Key features include:
  • AI-powered content suggestions
  • Dedicated sports mode
  • Access to over 300 free live TV channels
  • Support for more than 200 apps via JioStore, including OTT platforms, games, lifestyle, and education services
  • Sports page interface with real-time updates across cricket, football, kabaddi, and Formula 1
The TV is powered by an Amlogic processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Audio is handled by 40W stereo box speakers with support for Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Audio.
 
Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple ports for external accessories. The TV also comes with a voice-enabled remote that supports several Indian languages and features shortcut buttons for Netflix, YouTube, JioCinema, and Hotstar. Users can pair accessories like headphones, game controllers, and keyboards. 

What is JioTele OS

JioTele OS is Jio’s smart TV operating system designed to deliver a premium smart TV experience at an affordable price. Its key highlights include:
  • AI-based recommendations: Learns user preferences to suggest relevant shows and movies
  • Smooth 4K performance: Built for lag-free operation and high-resolution playback
  • Unified content access: Offers live channels, OTT apps, cloud gaming, and more under a single interface
  • Ongoing support: Regular software updates to ensure compatibility with new apps and features

Topics :tvsKodakReliance Jio

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

