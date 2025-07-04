SPPL launches JioTele OS-powered Kodak QLED 4K TV at Rs 18,999: Details

Kodak QLED 4K JioTele OS TV: Price and availability
- Price: Rs 18,999
- Screen size: 43-inch only
- Availability: Now available for purchase on Amazon India
Kodak 43-inch JioTele OS QLED TV: Specifications and features
- AI-powered content suggestions
- Dedicated sports mode
- Access to over 300 free live TV channels
- Support for more than 200 apps via JioStore, including OTT platforms, games, lifestyle, and education services
- Sports page interface with real-time updates across cricket, football, kabaddi, and Formula 1
What is JioTele OS
- AI-based recommendations: Learns user preferences to suggest relevant shows and movies
- Smooth 4K performance: Built for lag-free operation and high-resolution playback
- Unified content access: Offers live channels, OTT apps, cloud gaming, and more under a single interface
- Ongoing support: Regular software updates to ensure compatibility with new apps and features
