Infinix launches INBOOK AirPro Plus laptop in India: Price, specs, and more

China’s Infinix has launched the INBOOK AirPro Plus laptop in India, alongside its new clamshell foldable Zero Flip. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the INBOOK AirPro Plus features a 2.8K resolution OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. Infinix stated that the laptop offers an ultraportable construction with a premium design.

Infinix INBOOK AirPro Plus: Price and availability

Priced from Rs 49,990, the Infinix INBOOK AirPro Plus laptop will be available in India starting October 22 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Infinix INBOOK AirPro Plus: Details

The Infinix INBOOK AirPro Plus laptop has a 14-inch 2.8K resolution OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. According to the brand, the display offers 100 per cent coverage of both sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts and has a maximum brightness of 440 nits. The laptop features a full metal chassis, crafted from aluminium and magnesium alloys. It measures 4.5mm thick and weighs 1kg.