Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / All Facebook video uploads to be shared as Reels in coming months

All Facebook video uploads to be shared as Reels in coming months

Facebook will soon unify all video uploads as Reels, removing the need to choose formats. The update aims to streamline content and offer creative tools like effects, audio edits, and filters

Facebook Reels update

Facebook Reels update (Image: Meta)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Facebook has announced that all videos on its platform will soon be shared as Reels, regardless of length or format. According to a blog post by parent company Meta, the existing “Video” tab will also be renamed “Reels.” However, the type of videos recommended to users will remain unchanged. The change is part of Meta’s effort to streamline video content across platforms.
 
“You’ll continue to see reels of all lengths relevant to your interests and from a growing community of creators on Facebook,” said the company in the post.  ALSO READ: Realme Buds Air 7 Pro review: Feature-packed wireless earphones on budget
 
 
The update will roll out in the coming months, gradually replacing traditional video uploads with Reels.
 
Previously, users could choose between uploading a standard video or a Reel—each offering different settings and tools. Going forward, all videos, whether short or long, will automatically be published as Reels. This shift gives users access to Facebook’s creative tools such as audio editing, effects and filters for all video uploads.
 
Instagram implemented a similar change in 2022 by converting videos under 15 minutes into Reels. Facebook appears to be adopting the same strategy to keep its video features consistent and easier to use. 

Also Read

Sam Altman

Meta offering $100 million bonuses to poach OpenAI talent, says Sam Altman

WhatsApp for iPad

WhatsApp to start showing ads to users in parts of messaging app

Arun Srinivas

Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India head, to take over from July 1

Arun Srinivas

Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India business head and managing director

Image: Meta

Nearly 80% of Indian shoppers discover new products via social media: Meta

Audience setting for Reels

With this update, the default audience setting will apply to both feed posts and Reels. Users will be prompted to confirm or update their audience preferences if the earlier settings were different for videos and Reels.
 
Privacy options will remain unchanged, allowing users to share Reels with friends, a selected group, or the public.  
  ALSO READ: POCO F7 to launch in India on June 24 with 7550 mAh battery: What to expect

More From This Section

OnePlus 13

OnePlus reportedly plans next flagship without Hasselblad: What changes?

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy

AI to shrink white-collar workforce in the years ahead, Amazon CEO warns

POCO F7 5G

POCO F7 to launch in India on June 24 with 7550 mAh battery: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G with AI features coming soon in sub-Rs 20,000 segment

YouTube Music lyrics sharing feature

YouTube Music releases lyrics sharing feature on Android, iOS: How it works

Topics : Facebook REEL VIEW Instagram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon