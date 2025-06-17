boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA Dolby Atmos soundbar launched at Rs 14,999

The Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA is priced at Rs 14,999 and is available on Amazon India, Flipkart, boAt’s official website, and select offline retail stores.

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA: Features and specifications

The audio system features a matte finish across the soundbar, subwoofer, and rear speakers. While the soundbar supports wireless connectivity, the subwoofer and rear satellite speakers are wired. According to boAt, this configuration ensures lag-free, synchronised audio, especially important for gaming and cinematic experiences.

For connectivity, the system offers Bluetooth v5.4, along with ports for HDMI with eARC pass-through, USB, AUX, and Optical input.

The soundbar comes with preset equalisers for movie, music, and news modes: