boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA Dolby Atmos soundbar launched at Rs 14,999

boAt's new Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA soundbar with Dolby Atmos, 500W output, and eARC support is now available on Amazon, Flipkart, boAt's site, and select retail stores

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA Dolby Atmos soundbar
boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA Dolby Atmos soundbar Image: Boat
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Indian audio and wearable brand boAt on June 17 launched the Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA, a Dolby Atmos-powered soundbar audio system. Featuring a 5.1-channel setup with a 500W RMS output, the system includes a soundbar with left, right, and centre channel speakers, a wired subwoofer, and wired dual rear satellite speakers.

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA: Price and availability

The Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA is priced at Rs 14,999 and is available on Amazon India, Flipkart, boAt’s official website, and select offline retail stores. 

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA: Features and specifications

The audio system features a matte finish across the soundbar, subwoofer, and rear speakers. While the soundbar supports wireless connectivity, the subwoofer and rear satellite speakers are wired. According to boAt, this configuration ensures lag-free, synchronised audio, especially important for gaming and cinematic experiences.
 
For connectivity, the system offers Bluetooth v5.4, along with ports for HDMI with eARC pass-through, USB, AUX, and Optical input.
  The soundbar comes with preset equalisers for movie, music, and news modes:
  • Movie Mode: Enhances dialogue clarity and cinematic audio effects.
  • Music Mode: Boosts vocals and instrumentals for a live concert experience.
  • News Mode: Prioritises voice clarity for spoken content.
These sound profiles can be selected via the included remote control, which also offers controls for volume, input switching, and more.
 
The 5.1-channel system comprises three front-firing drivers, including a dedicated centre channel for dialogue, a wired subwoofer for deep bass, and dual rear satellite speakers for directional surround sound. boAt said the centre channel enhances vocal clarity, while the left and right channels widen the stereo field. The rear satellites add spatial depth, creating a more immersive audio experience.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

