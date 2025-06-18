Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus reportedly plans next flagship without Hasselblad: What changes?

OnePlus reportedly plans next flagship without Hasselblad: What changes?

OnePlus may end its long-standing Hasselblad camera collaboration and adopt a new square module design for its next flagship smartphone

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is reportedly preparing to end its long-standing partnership with Swedish optics company Hasselblad. According to a report by 9To5Google, OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphone might drop the Hasselblad branding from its camera system, signalling a possible conclusion to the multi-year collaboration. 
  The first OnePlus smartphones to feature camera systems co-developed with Hasselblad were the OnePlus 9 series, launched in 2021. Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro debuted with the “Hasselblad Camera for Mobile” branding, introducing the company’s colour science and image tuning capabilities to the OnePlus smartphone line-up. In the current flagship OnePlus 12 series, only the OnePlus 12 retains the Hasselblad integration, while models like the OnePlus 12R and 12s do not feature the partnership branding.
 
 
Alongside the reported end of the Hasselblad collaboration, OnePlus is also said to be redesigning the camera module on its upcoming flagship models. As per the report, the brand may move away from the large circular camera arrays seen in recent OnePlus flagships and R-series devices, opting instead for a more square-shaped camera housing—similar to the design featured on the newly launched OnePlus 13s. OnePlus has used the circular camera module since the OnePlus 11 series launched in 2023.

  On the hardware front, the next-generation OnePlus flagship is expected to feature a triple rear camera set-up, including a 50MP primary sensor, a periscopic telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide camera—similar to the imaging approach seen on the current OnePlus 13.
 
The report further notes that OnePlus’ next flagship smartphone will likely be unveiled in China by the end of this year. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gen 2 processor, the anticipated successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. A global launch for the device is expected to follow in early 2025.

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Chinese smartphones

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

