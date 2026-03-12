Canva's 'Magic Layers' turns AI images into editable designs: What is it

Canva has introduced a new feature called Magic Layers, which allows users to convert flat images and AI-generated visuals into fully editable designs inside the Canva editor. According to Canva, the feature can break down a static image into separate elements, making it possible to move objects, edit text and adjust layouts without recreating the design from scratch. Magic Layers is currently available in public beta in the US, the UK, Canada and Australia, with a wider global rollout expected later.

Canva’s Magic Layers: What it is

According to the company, Magic Layers allows users to upload a flat design or image file and convert it into structured, editable layers within Canva. Once the image is processed, different elements in the design are separated into individual objects that can be moved, resized or edited independently. For example, objects such as icons, shapes or background elements can be adjusted separately rather than being locked into a single image file.

The feature also restores text as live, editable text boxes, allowing users to change wording, fonts or formatting directly in the editor. It can also be modified for presentations, documents, social media posts or other visual content.

The feature also works with AI-generated images created through Canva. Users can generate a design using a prompt and then refine it inside the Canva editor. Once the design appears, users can move elements, swap backgrounds, change colours, adjust fonts or reorganise layouts without having to generate a new image each time. This allows users to refine and adjust their content while keeping the overall design structure intact.

How it works

According to Canva, Magic Layers analyses the image and identifies different elements within it. The system separates objects, recognises text areas and preserves the relationships between different design components so the layout stays intact. It is powered by the Canva Design Model, Canva’s proprietary foundation model for generating editable visual content.

Unlike traditional tools that simply trace shapes, Magic Layers attempts to understand how different parts of the design relate to each other. This allows users to edit elements while maintaining the structure of the original design. The company mentioned that Magic Layers supports single-page PNG and JPG files, with additional capabilities expected in future updates.