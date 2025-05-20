Home / Technology / Gadgets / Huawei launches sleek MateBook Fold laptop with foldable all-screen design

Huawei launches sleek MateBook Fold laptop with foldable all-screen design

Huawei's new MateBook Fold features an innovative double-layer OLED flexible display capable of transitioning between two form factors-unfolded at 18 inches and folded at 13 inches

Huawei MateBook Fold
Huawei MateBook Fold
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China’s Huawei has launched its new MateBook Fold, a sleek laptop with a foldable display, in its home country. According to the company, the laptop is just 7.3mm thick when unfolded and 14.9mm when folded. It features a flexible 18-inch OLED display fitted in the size of a 13-inch laptop.
 
It boots on HarmonyOS 5 and will be shipped with 32GB RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The Huawei MateBook Fold starts in China at a price of CNY 23,999.

Huawei MateBook Fold Extraordinary Master: Details

The new Huawei MateBook Fold features an innovative double-layer OLED flexible display capable of transitioning between two form factors—unfolded at 18 inches and folded at 13 inches. The screen supports a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio and boasts a high resolution of 3296 x 2472 when unfolded. The folded resolution drops slightly to 2472 x 1648. With support for HDR, peak brightness reaches 1,600 nits, and the panel also comes with TUV Rheinland certification.
 
Audio is handled by a combination of three 2W speakers and three 1W speakers, enhanced by Huawei Sound technology for an improved acoustic experience. For video calls and selfies, the laptop features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Also Read

US declares global use of Huawei AI chips a violation of its export laws

China's Huawei Technologies develops new AI chip, seeking to match Nvidia

Here's why Huawei's expansion in smart driving stirs competition, scrutiny

China bans 'smart driving' ads after fatal crash involving Xiaomi EV

Huawei launches its WATCH FIT 3 smartwatch in India: Price, features, more

It comes with 32GB RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage. Powering the laptop is a 74.69Wh lithium polymer battery (6,400mAh), which supports Huawei’s 140W Super Fast Charging via the included power adaptor.
 
Regarding the build, the new MateBook Fold has a lightweight body weighing approximately 1.16 kg, excluding the keyboard, which itself weighs around 0.29 kg.

Huawei MateBook Fold Extraordinary Master: Specifications

  • Display: 18-inch double-layer OLED when unfolded, 13-inch when folded, resolution of 3296 × 2472 (unfolded) and 2472 × 1648 (folded), 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio, HDR support, TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort 3.0 certified, 1600 nits peak brightness
  • Operating System: HarmonyOS 5
  • RAM: 32GB
  • Storage: 1TB SSD
  • Webcam: 8MP front-facing camera.
  • Battery and Charging: 74.69Wh lithium polymer battery, supports 140W Huawei Super Fast Charging
  • Dimensions: 382.5 × 288.5 × 7.6mm (unfolded), 288.5 × 193.7 × 14.9mm (folded).
  • Weight: 1.16kg (excluding keyboard), 0.29kg (keyboard)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HP expands OmniBook 5 series with Snapdragon chip-powered AI PCs: Details

Amazfit BIP 6 smartwatch with health-tracking features launched at Rs 7,999

OPPO unveils Reno 14 series with MediaTek chips, 1.5K displays: What's new

Vivo V50 Elite edition launched in India: Check price, specs, and more

Dell Plus series of Copilot Plus AI PCs with Intel chips launched: Details

Topics :HuaweiFoldable devicesLaptops

First Published: May 20 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story