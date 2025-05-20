China’s Huawei has launched its new MateBook Fold, a sleek laptop with a foldable display, in its home country. According to the company, the laptop is just 7.3mm thick when unfolded and 14.9mm when folded. It features a flexible 18-inch OLED display fitted in the size of a 13-inch laptop.

It boots on HarmonyOS 5 and will be shipped with 32GB RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The Huawei MateBook Fold starts in China at a price of CNY 23,999.

Huawei MateBook Fold Extraordinary Master: Details

Huawei MateBook Fold features an innovative double-layer OLED flexible display capable of transitioning between two form factors—unfolded at 18 inches and folded at 13 inches. The screen supports a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio and boasts a high resolution of 3296 x 2472 when unfolded. The folded resolution drops slightly to 2472 x 1648. With support for HDR, peak brightness reaches 1,600 nits, and the panel also comes with TUV Rheinland certification.

Audio is handled by a combination of three 2W speakers and three 1W speakers, enhanced by Huawei Sound technology for an improved acoustic experience. For video calls and selfies, the laptop features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

It comes with 32GB RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage. Powering the laptop is a 74.69Wh lithium polymer battery (6,400mAh), which supports Huawei’s 140W Super Fast Charging via the included power adaptor.

Regarding the build, the new MateBook Fold has a lightweight body weighing approximately 1.16 kg, excluding the keyboard, which itself weighs around 0.29 kg.

Huawei MateBook Fold Extraordinary Master: Specifications