Vivo Y19 5G phone with 'smart features' launched at Rs 10,499: Check specs

Vivo has launched its budget Y19 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 10,499 upwards, the smartphone has a 5,500 mAh battery and is rated IP64 for resistance against dust and water ingress. The Vivo Y19 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and features a 13MP primary camera with built-in AI-powered imaging tools.

Vivo Y19 5G: Price and availability

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 10,499

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999

ALSO READ: Samsung offers Galaxy S24 Ultra at Rs 84,999: Check deals on other models The Vivo Y19 5G smartphone is now available on Vivo India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and some retail outlets. Regarding the introductory offer, customers purchasing the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone can opt for a three-month no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan.

Vivo Y19 5G: Details

Vivo said that the new Y19 5G smartphone features a premium design with a metallic matte frame paired with a “Rainbow Crystal Texture.” Available in Titanium Silver and Majestic Green colourways, the smartphone measures 8.19mm in thickness and weighs 199g. Regarding durability, the smartphone has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and has received Swiss SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance certification.

The smartphone features a 6.74-inch LCD display of HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, it has a 5,500 mAh battery and supports 15W wired charging. For imaging, the smartphone sports a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. There are also several AI-powered image editing tools including AI Erase for removing unwanted objects, AI Photo Enhance for sharpening blurry images, and AI Documents for scanning notes.

Vivo Y19 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.74-inch LCD, 1600 × 720 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM: up to 6GB

Storage: up to 128GB

Rear camera: 13MP primary + 0.08MP

Fronty camera: 5MP

Battery: 5500mAh

Charging 15W wired

OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

