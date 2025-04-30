Motorola launches Edge 60 Pro with 6,000 mAh battery in India at Rs 29,999

Motorola has launched the Edge 60 Pro smartphone in India. Priced from Rs 29,999, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme and features a 6,000 mAh battery. The Edge 60 Pro is among the first smartphones in the country to offer users a choice of three AI assistants — Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999

Colours: Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Shadow, Pantone Sparkling Grape

The smartphone is available for pre-order, with sales starting May 7 on Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Details

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For imaging, the smartphone includes a triple-camera set-up at the rear — a 50MP Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto sensor. At the front, there is a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, the Edge 60 Pro runs Hello UI based on Android 15. Motorola has committed to three years of operating system updates and four years of security updates.

It packs a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone is IP68 and IP69 certified for dust and water resistance and is rated MIL-STD-810H for durability. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and is offered with a leather or nylon-inspired textured back. Audio is delivered via stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: AI features

The Edge 60 Pro features a dedicated side button for launching Motorola’s AI suite, “moto ai.” Key features include:

Catch Me Up: Notification summarisation

Pay Attention: Real-time transcription and translation

Remember This: Content recall from apps or screen context

The phone also includes Image Studio to create digital avatars or generate images using prompts, and Playlist Studio to curate playlists based on screen context.

Users can select their default AI assistant from Google Gemini, Perplexity AI or Microsoft Copilot. Motorola is offering three months of Perplexity Pro and three months of Gemini Advanced with 2 TB of cloud storage at no additional cost.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Specifications