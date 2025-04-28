Nothing launches CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2 series audio devices: Price, specs

British consumer technology brand Nothing has launched the second smartphone under its CMF sub-brand, the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Priced at Rs 18,999 onwards, the smartphone continues with the modular design ethos of its predecessor. Additionally, the smartphone features a triple-camera set-up at the back with a 50MP telephoto sensor. Besides the CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing has also launched new audio accessories including CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus and Buds 2a.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 20,999

Colours: Orange (dual tone), White (dual tone), Black (frosted glass texture), Light Green (frosted glass texture)

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Availability and offers

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available in India from May 5 on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Regarding the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone can get a discount of Rs 1,000. There are also exclusive first day sale offers including Rs 1000 exchange bonus on trade-in deals while purchasing through Flipkart.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Modular design and accessories

The CMF Phone 2 Pro retains the modular design ethos of the CMF Phone 1 but introduces a new approach. Unlike its predecessor, the back panel is non-removable; instead, users can attach accessories through visible screws on the panel. Supported accessories include:

Universal cover

Lanyard

Interchangeable lenses (only for use with universal cover)

Wallet and stand (only for use with universal cover)

It should also be noted that Nothing will sell these accessories separately.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Details

Nothing touts the CMF Phone 2 Pro as its slimmest smartphone yet, measuring just 7.8mm thick. The Black and Light Green variants feature a glass-like back with a frosted texture bordered by a metallic frame, while the Orange and White variants offer a dual-tone design.

The device features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and sports a three-camera set-up: a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. At the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging. Additionally, Indian units will come bundled with a 33W charger and a protective case inside the box.

Running on Nothing OS 3.2, the smartphone also features the AI-powered "Essential Space," that uses the additional "Essential Key" on the side of the smartphone to record, save and organise visual, text and audio notes. Additionally, this feature can automatically set up reminders and events based on the saved content.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits brightness, HDR10+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (2x)

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh\

Charging: 33W wired

CMF Buds 2 series: Details

Alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing has also launched the following audio accessories:

CMF Buds 2 Plus

Price: Rs 3,299

Features 50dB hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Smart Adaptive Mode that automatically adjusts based on surroundings. Supports LDAC codec for high-resolution audio streaming.

CMF Buds 2

Price: Rs 2,699

Offers 48dB hybrid ANC and Spatial Audio Effect. Tuned by Dirac Opteo for enhanced vocal clarity and better instrument separation.

CMF Buds 2a