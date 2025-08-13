Lenovo Tab and IdeaTab with MediaTek chips launched in India: Price, specs

The Lenovo IdeaTab and Lenovo Tab are available for purchase from Lenovo’s website, Lenovo stores, ecommerce websites, and select retail stores.

Lenovo IdeaTab: Details

The Lenovo IdeaTab sports an 11-inch 2.5K display and offers a 90Hz refresh rate along with a peak brightness of 500 nits. Coming to the audio department, the tablet boasts four speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It boots Android 15 and brings AI-powered features like Lenovo AI Notes, Google Gemini’s Circle to Search. The Lenovo IdeaTab boasts support for stylus; however, it is sold separately. For optics, the Lenovo IdeaTab features an 8MP camera sensor on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front. It is powered by a 7,040mAh battery and supports up to 20W of wired charging.