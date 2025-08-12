Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched the V60 5G in India, starting at Rs 36,999. The smartphone features Zeiss co-engineered cameras, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and Google Gemini AI integration. It also offers an India-exclusive Wedding vlog mode and AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 for enhanced night photography.

Vivo V60: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 36,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 38,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 40,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 45,999

Colours: Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, Mist Gray

Availability and offers

The Vivo V60 is available for pre-booking and will go on sale from August 19.

Introductory offers: Discount up to Rs 3,700 on select cards

Exchange bonus up to Rs 4,600

One-year extended warranty

No-cost EMI for up to six months Vivo V60: Details The Vivo V60 sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2392 × 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may launch in September: Exynos chip, Gemini expected On the camera front, it features a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS supporting 10x zoom. The 50MP front camera supports 4K video recording. All cameras are co-engineered with Zeiss.

Photography enhancements include AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 for improved night portraits and the Vivo X Wedding vLog feature for one-tap social media-ready videos. The phone houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. Vivo claims up to nine hours of navigation or 22 hours of YouTube playback. It runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, featuring AI tools such as AI Four Season Portrait, AI Magic Move, and AI Reflection Removal. ALSO READ: Sennheiser Accentum Open wireless earbuds launched: Price, features, more With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the V60 also includes an underwater photography mode.