Vivo V60: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 36,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 38,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 40,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 45,999
- Colours: Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, Mist Gray
Availability and offers
- Discount up to Rs 3,700 on select cards
- Exchange bonus up to Rs 4,600
- One-year extended warranty
- No-cost EMI for up to six months
Vivo V60: Details
- Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 5000 nits peak brightness, 2392 × 1080 resolution
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR4X)
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX766) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6,500mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
- OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
- Durability: IP68, IP69
- Weight: 192g (Mist Gray), 200g (Auspicious Gold), 201g (Moonlit Blue)
