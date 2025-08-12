Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony launches ULT series party speakers, portable speakers, more: Details

Sony launches ULT series party speakers, portable speakers, more: Details

The refreshed Sony ULT lineup featuring ULT Tower 9, 9AC, Field 5, Field 3, and ULTMIC1 brings upgraded bass modes, 360-degree sound, and rugged designs

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Sony has launched the second generation of its ULT Power Sound lineup in India, featuring the ULT Tower 9 and ULT Tower 9AC party speakers, the ULT Field 5 and Field 3 portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, and the new wireless dual microphone, ULTMIC1. All devices in the range come equipped with the signature ULT button for enhanced bass performance and offer multiple sound modes for a customised listening experience. 

Sony ULT Power Sound series (gen 2): Price and availability

ULT Tower 9: 
  • Price: Rs 84,990
  • Colour: Black
  • Availability: August 12 onwards (across Sony platforms)
ULT Tower 9AC: 
  • Price: Rs 69,990
  • Colour: Black
  • Availability: August 12 onwards (across Sony platforms)
ULT Field 5: 
  • Price: Rs 24,990
  • Colour: Off White and Black
  • Availability: Now available (across Sony platforms)
ULT Field 3: 
  • Price: Rs 17,990
  • Colour: Forest Grey, Off White and Black
  • Availability: Now available (across Sony platforms)
ULTMIC1:
  • Price: Rs 14,990
  • Colour: Black
  • Availability: Now available (across Sony platforms)

Sony ULT Power Sound series (gen 2): Details

ULT Tower 9 and 9AC:

The ULT Tower comes in two versions – ULT Tower 9 and ULT Tower 9AC. The company said that both the party speakers are designed to transform any space into a high energy entertainment hub with their 360-degree Part Sound, coupled with 360-degree Party Light. Both these models come with selectable bass modes: ULT1 and ULT2. These speakers also come with the Sound Field Optimisation feature that adjusts to ambient noise and can also be connected with up to 100 compatible speakers through the Party Connect platform. Other notable features include built-in handle and casters for portability, a water- resistant top panel and a built-in power bank. The ULT Tower 9 has up to 25 hours of battery life. 

ULT Field 5: 

Sony said that the ULT Field 5 speakers feature a portable and durable design which is waterproof, dustproof and shockproof. It is said to offer powerful bass and supports a 10 band custom equaliser to fine tune the output. Similar to the ULT Tower 9 speakers, the Field 5 gets a Sound Field Optimisation feature that adjusts to ambient noise. It also gets multi-point connectivity for switching between two devices and can connect with up to 100 compatible speakers using the Party Connect platform. As for the battery life, Sony claims up to 25 hours of playtime on a single charge. The ULT Field 5 is IP67 water and dustproof.

ULT Field 3:

ULT Field 3 also features some of the advanced features that the Field 5 offers. This includes support for 10 band custom equaliser, Sound Field Optimisation and Multi-point connectivity. The speaker is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, and features a multi-way strap for portability. Sony said that it can offer up to 24 hours of play time on a single charge.

ULTMIC1:

ULTMIC1 is the Sony’s latest wireless microphone that the company said has been designed for karaoke night, jam session, or a spontaneous sing-along. It is said to deliver clear vocals and can eliminate background noise. It offers Plug and Play connectivity with ULT Party Speakers and features a Duet Assist feature that automatically balances mic volume during dual performance. It offers USB-C charging and is said to offer up to 20 hours of battery life in a single charge.

Topics :Sonyspeakerswireless sound devices

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

