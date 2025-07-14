Monday, July 14, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s: Specs comparison, unboxing videos, and more

Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s: Specs comparison, unboxing videos, and more

The new Vivo X200 FE goes head-to-head with the OnePlus 13s, offering strong specs and AI features in the premium mid-range smartphone segment

OnePlus 13s and Vivo X200 FE

OnePlus 13s and Vivo X200 FE

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the launch of the Vivo X200 FE, Vivo has entered the fast-growing compact flagship segment, bringing flagship-tier features — like a Zeiss co-engineered camera system — to a more compact form factor. This brings the new Vivo X200 FE in direct competition with the OnePlus 13s, which launched earlier this year in a similar form factor. How do these two smartphones compare? Let’s find out:

Price

  • OnePlus 13: Rs 54,999 (256GB storage)
  • Vivo X200 FE: Rs 54,999 (256GB storage)

Performance

In terms of performance, the Vivo X200 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, while the OnePlus 13s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The Vivo X200 FE comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13s is offered with 12GB of RAM paired with up to 512GB of storage.
 

Display

The OnePlus 13s and Vivo X200 FE offer nearly identical display experiences, with both featuring AMOLED panels measuring around 6.3 inches — 6.32 inches on the OnePlus 13s and 6.31 inches on the Vivo X200 FE. They share the same resolution of 2640x1216 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Also Read

OnePlus Buds 4

OnePlus Buds 4 review: Cost-effective product to elevate audio experience

Tech Wrap July 8

Tech Wrap July 8: OnePlus Nord series, Google AI Mode, Samsung One UI 8

OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5 review: Battery to UI, this mid-ranger ticks right boxes

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5 and Buds 4 launched in India: Know price and specs

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5 review: UI, performance highlight this solid mid-range phone

Camera

When it comes to photography, the OnePlus 13s features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor (OIS + AF) and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. There is also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. 
In comparison, the Vivo X200 FE boasts a more versatile triple rear camera system co-engineered with Zeiss. It includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It also offers a higher resolution 50MP front camera. 
 

Battery

The OnePlus 13s packs a 5,850mAh battery supported by 80W wired charging. However, the Vivo X200 FE takes the lead in this area with a larger 6,500mAh battery and 90W wired charging. Both smartphones lack support for wireless charging. 

Software

Both smartphones run on Android 15-based user interface, with the Vivo X200 FE featuring Funtouch OS 15 and the OnePlus 13s running OxygenOS 15. The Vivo X200 FE focuses heavily on AI-powered photography, offering tools like AI Imaging Studio, AI Four Seasons Portrait, AI Reflection Erase, AI Magic Move, and AI Image Expander for enhanced creative control.
 
In contrast, the OnePlus 13s debuts the company’s new “OnePlus AI” suite, highlighted by the customisable “Plus Key,” which replaces the traditional Alert Slider and serves as a shortcut to various AI functions. Key AI features on the OnePlus 13s include AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant, AI Translation, AI Search, AI Reframe, and AI Best Face 2.0. 
 

 
OnePlus 13s: Specifications
  • Display: 6.32-inch, 2640x1216 (FHD+), 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1600nits brightness in HBM
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 50MP 2x telephoto (AF)
  • Front camera: 32MP (AF)
  • Battery: 5,850mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • OS: OxygenOS 15 (based on Android 15)
Vivo X200 FE: Specification
  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 2640x1216 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: up to 512GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX921 primary (OIS), 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto (OIS, 3x zoom), 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP (AF)
  • Battery: 6500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

More From This Section

JioPC

Reliance's Jio Platforms launches JioPC: What is it, how it works, and more

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for July 14 to win skins, diamonds, more

IQOO Z10R

iQOO to launch Z10R smartphone in India soon: Check expected specs, more

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect from Samsung's next fan-edition smartphone

Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Ultra

Apple plans new health features, satellite connectivity for Watch Ultra 3

Topics : OnePlus Vivo OnePlus in India cameras

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon