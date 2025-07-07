Lumio launches Arc 5 and Arc 7 home projectors with Google TV: Price, specs

Bengaluru-based consumer technology start-up, Circuit House Technologies, has launched new home projectors with Google TV integration under the Lumio brand. The newly announced line-up includes the Lumio Arc 5 and Lumio Arc 7 projectors. Both models feature Lumio’s in-house Arclight Engine delivering Full HD visuals with support for HDR10 viewing.

Lumio Arc projectors: Price and availability

Lumio Arc 5: Rs 19,999

Lunio Arc 7: Rs 34,999

The Lumio Arc 7 projector will be available for purchase starting July 12 on e-commerce platform Amazon with introductory offers. Customers purchasing the Arc 7 model will be able to get it for Rs 29,999 (including bank card offers) during the Amazon Prime Day sale between July 12 and July 14.

Lumio Arc 5 projector will be available on Amazon in the last week of July. Lumio Arc projectors: Details Both Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 projectors are powered by the MTK 9630 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Leveraging the company's own Arclight Engine, the projectors will offer Full HD 1080p visuals with HDR10 support. The company said that the engine is a high-quality LCD illuminated by LED light source. The projectors also come with an under-stand that helps in elevated projection.

Both models also come equipped with advanced features such as Smooth Trapezoidal Recalibration or STR8 that enables auto-keystone correction, obstacle avoidance and instant autofocus using a Time-of-Flight (TOF) sensor. Running on Google TV platform, the projectors support over 10,000 apps including video streaming platforms such as Netflix. For connectivity, both models come with HDMI 2.0 (HDMI ARC-enabled), USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5 (Dual Band), and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a dedicated remote for the projectors that includes dedicated buttons for Google Assistant, Netflix, YouTube, and TLDR app. The TLDR app essentially functions as a dashboard for sports and music content. It offers live match updates, schedules, highlights, and analysis for Cricket and Football. Meanwhile, TLDR Music brings curated playlists, trending releases, and YouTube Music integration.