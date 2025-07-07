Home / Technology / Gadgets / Lumio launches Arc 5 and Arc 7 home projectors with Google TV: Price, specs

Both Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 projectors offer Full HD 1080p visuals with HDR10 support. With Google TV, the projector offers access to several streaming apps including Netflix

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Bengaluru-based consumer technology start-up, Circuit House Technologies, has launched new home projectors with Google TV integration under the Lumio brand. The newly announced line-up includes the Lumio Arc 5 and Lumio Arc 7 projectors. Both models feature Lumio’s in-house Arclight Engine delivering Full HD visuals with support for HDR10 viewing.

Lumio Arc projectors: Price and availability

  • Lumio Arc 5: Rs 19,999
  • Lunio Arc 7: Rs 34,999
The Lumio Arc 7 projector will be available for purchase starting July 12 on e-commerce platform Amazon with introductory offers. Customers purchasing the Arc 7 model will be able to get it for Rs 29,999 (including bank card offers) during the Amazon Prime Day sale between July 12 and July 14.
  The Lumio Arc 5 projector will be available on Amazon in the last week of July.

Lumio Arc projectors: Details

Both Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 projectors are powered by the MTK 9630 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Leveraging the company’s own Arclight Engine, the projectors will offer Full HD 1080p visuals with HDR10 support. The company said that the engine is a high-quality LCD illuminated by LED light source. The projectors also come with an under-stand that helps in elevated projection.
 
Both models also come equipped with advanced features such as Smooth Trapezoidal Recalibration or STR8 that enables auto-keystone correction, obstacle avoidance and instant autofocus using a Time-of-Flight (TOF) sensor. Running on Google TV platform, the projectors support over 10,000 apps including video streaming platforms such as Netflix.
  For connectivity, both models come with HDMI 2.0 (HDMI ARC-enabled), USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5 (Dual Band), and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a dedicated remote for the projectors that includes dedicated buttons for Google Assistant, Netflix, YouTube, and TLDR app. The TLDR app essentially functions as a dashboard for sports and music content. It offers live match updates, schedules, highlights, and analysis for Cricket and Football. Meanwhile, TLDR Music brings curated playlists, trending releases, and YouTube Music integration.

Lumio Arc 5:

  • 200 ANSI lumens brightness
  • Up to 100-inch projection
  • Portable design with 1.33Kg weight
  • 5W speakers with dual passive radiators
  • Dolby Audio support

Lumio Arc 7:

  • 400 ANSI lumens brightness
  • Up to 100-inch projection
  • 8W stereo speakers with passive radiators
  • Dolby Audio support

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

