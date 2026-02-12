Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to join PS Plus February game catalogue: Report

American video game developer Insomniac Games’ superhero action-adventure title Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is reportedly set to join the PS Plus Game Catalogue this month. According to a report by Gadgets 360, citing Dealabs, the game will be included in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue for February. Alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, racing game Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and puzzle-platformer Neva are also said to be part of February’s additions to the subscription service.

The report added that the three games will be added to the PS Plus Game Catalogue on February 17. However, the full list of games arriving this month has not yet been confirmed.

According to the report, Sony is expected to officially unveil the February lineup of games during the State of Play presentation scheduled for February 12. If confirmed, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would be the third Insomniac Spider-Man title available through the service, joining Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The sequel follows Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they confront new adversaries, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom. ALSO READ: Google pushes back release of Android 17 beta 1 update: What to expect What is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a 2023 action-adventure game developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 5. The game originally launched as a PS5 exclusive in 2023 before making its way to PC last year. It is the third entry in Insomniac’s Spider-Man series, following Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) and Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020). The game continues the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as dual playable protagonists, allowing players to switch between the two characters during certain parts of the campaign.