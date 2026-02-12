India AI Impact Summit: Govt outlines AI-led growth, jobs, skilling push

India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16 to 20 in New Delhi, the government has outlined the role of artificial intelligence as a key engine of India’s economic growth, productivity and employment creation. This earmarks the government’s objective to ensure that AI adoption enhances productivity and employment while keeping humans central to decision-making. The Summit is expected to position India as a contributor to global AI development, governance and cooperation, rather than only a large-scale adopter. Ahead of thescheduled from February 16 to 20 in New Delhi, the government has outlined the role of artificial intelligence as a key engine of India’s economic growth, productivity and employment creation. This earmarks the government’s objective to ensure that AI adoption enhances productivity and employment while keeping humans central to decision-making. The Summit is expected to position India as a contributor to global AI development, governance and cooperation, rather than only a large-scale adopter.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) states that India's AI market expanded from $2.97 billion in 2020 to $7.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $131.31 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual rate of 42.2 per cent. During the same period, the global AI market grew from $103.6 billion to $288.8 billion.

Global indicators underline India’s AI readiness Multiple international benchmarks cited in the report suggest India is better positioned than many emerging economies to adopt and scale artificial intelligence. India ranked third in Stanford University’s 2025 Global AI Vibrancy Ranking, behind the United States and China. ALSO READ: From aspiration to action: The promise of the India AI Impact Summit According to Stanford’s AI Index Report 2025, India’s relative penetration of AI skills is 2.5 times higher than the global average across comparable occupations, highlighting a growing depth of AI-capable talent. India scored 49.3 on the IMF’s AI Preparedness Index, higher than the average for emerging and developing economies, and ranked 27th in Oxford Insights’ Government AI Readiness Index 2025, leading South and Central Asia.

Digital infrastructure supports AI expansion The report identifies digital infrastructure as a central enabler of India’s AI ambitions. Internet connections crossed 100 crore in June 2025, compared with 25.15 crore in 2014, while India has emerged as the world’s second-largest 5G market with more than 400 million users. National Informatics Centre data centres in Delhi, Pune, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad have expanded storage capacity to around 100 petabytes, supporting AI model training, deployment and data-intensive governance applications. The government has also acquired 38,000 GPUs as part of efforts to strengthen domestic AI compute capacity. Startup ecosystem and foundation models in focus

In preparation for the Summit, 12 AI startups selected under the IndiaAI Mission’s Foundation Model pillar presented their work at a roundtable chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These startups are working on Indian language foundation models, multilingual large language models, speech and video generation, 3D content creation, engineering simulations, healthcare diagnostics and material research. ALSO READ: India AI Summit: Sarvam AI, 11 other startups building indigenous LLMs AI reshaping India’s labour market The report states that artificial intelligence presents India with an opportunity for labour market transformation rather than displacement. Between 2023 and 2025, AI-related job postings in South Asia more than doubled, with India accounting for the majority of listings.

Stanford’s AI Index Report 2025 shows India leading globally in AI talent hiring growth, with an annual hiring rate of about 33 per cent. GitHub data places India as the second-largest contributor to global AI projects, accounting for nearly one-fifth of total contributions in 2024. Southern India emerges as AI jobs hub AI-related employment in India is concentrated in southern technology hubs. Bengaluru accounted for around 11 per cent of AI job listings in 2025, followed by Hyderabad at 9.57 per cent, Pune at 6.95 per cent and Chennai at 6.62 per cent, according to World Bank data cited in the report.